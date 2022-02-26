Battlefield girls, Patriot boys win Class swim titles states

For the next year, the defending Class 6 state swim champs hail from western Prince William.
The Patriot Pioneers and the Battlefield Bobcats brought home team titles Feb. 18 from the Jeff Rouse Swim and Sport Center in Stafford.
The Patriot boys won by a comfortable 44.5-point margin over runner-up Thomas Jefferson.
The Battlefield girls triumphed in dramatic fashion in the meet’s final individual event, winning 233-231 over Yorktown for the closest margin in event history.
Bobcat star Camille Spink won two sprint races and was part of a winning relay.
Hannam delivers in clutch
Seeded eighth in the girls 100-yard breaststroke, Bobcat junior Emma Hannam swam a personal best to place fourth and give Battlefield the points they needed to win.
The Bobcats wound up just ahead of runner-up Yorktown.
“She had an incredible swim,” Battlefield head coach Jay Thorpe said, “turning what looked like a second-place team finish into a two-point state championship win.”
Hannam earlier teamed with Spink, Sophia Heilen, and Jamie Cornwell to set a new state record in the 200-yard medley relay with a 1:41.48.
A University of Tennessee recruit, Spink turned in All-American times in the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle, winning both.
The state championship is over a decade in the making for Thorpe.
“We’re ecstatic. We didn’t know which way the meet was going to go until the last individual event,” he said. “This is huge for our program. It is something we have been building towards since I came to Battlefield 11 years ago.”
Gentry leads the Pioneers’ way
First, Patriot senior Landon Gentry broke the Class 6 state meet record in the 100-yard butterfly with a 47.73, 0.4 seconds better than the previous mark.
Then, Gentry anchored the 400-yard freestyle relay, teaming with Joshua Hochard, Alex Martins, and Peter Gilbert to set a new standard with 3:05.69, 0.35 seconds ahead of the old record.
“The big event that catapulted us to the win was the boys’ 400 free relay, where we were only ranked fifth,” Patriot head coach Lisa Bussian said. “Once the change was made, the swimmers were locked into their relays. They knew that it was up to them to make it happen, and they did!”
Gentry also placed second in the 200-yard individual medley and Hochard took third in the 100-yard freestyle to help the Pioneers amass the points needed for the team championship.
“It means a whole lot. It means we’re strong,” Bussian said. “They were super excited, knowing each one of them had an important impact to the overall team results.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.