Battlefield Football Summer Update

In two years as Battlefield High’ football coach, Greg Hatfield has lost just two games.
In Hatfield’s first year in 2021 after moving in from Eastern View, the Bobcats won the Class 6 Region B title and reached the state semifinals. Battlefield posted a second consecutive undefeated regular season in 2022, before an upset loss to Colonial Forge in their regional opener.
At 23-2 the last two seasons with two Cedar Run District titles, Hatfield has established a winning culture in Haymarket. The Bobcats won the Class 6 state title in 2010 under coach Mark Cox, a supreme feat that Hatfield would love to emulate.
“You have to make sure you have the core values of your program very stable. That's where your stability comes from. So, your expectations don't change, your methodology doesn't change, and I feel like we keep getting better at that,” said Hatfield.
Returning much of his roster from last season’s Cedar Run champion squad, including starting quarterback Braden Boggs, Hatfield believes the Bobcats are in position to fight at the top of the region once again.
“You're only going to be as good as your weakest player on the field, and so you want the gap between one and eleven to be as small as you can make it,” he said. “I feel like we're better because there's more continuity and more kids know what to expect. What they're going to expect from me and then what I'm going to expect from them.”
That continuity is especially prevalent on the offensive side of the football, where Boggs and two of his top receivers, senior Brandon Binkowski and junior Bryce Banning, return to the starting lineup.
Boggs, a 5-foot-11 senior, is described as athletic, tough and extremely competitive. Entering this season with a year already under his belt under center, Hatfield is confident in the signal caller but wants to see him elevate his game by “making those around him better.”
“He's a really experienced football player. If he can help those guys around him get better, we're better,” Hatfield said.
With last year’s leading rusher Jelon Johnson graduated, there will be a new face lining up alongside Boggs in the backfield. Hatfield isn’t sure who’s going to receive the bulk of the carries yet, citing the running back-by-committee route as a possibility, but he likes the potential of the group that includes senior Jason Campbell and juniors Sage Davis and Cam Binkowski.
While Battlefield’s season opener is less than a month away, the Bobcats have been hard at work all summer long.
Hatfield said the team has participated in seven-on-seven scrimmages and competed against other teams throughout the offseason, but his main focus is working the team in the weight room.
“We really concentrate on strength and conditioning, and we've had really good turnouts in the weight room. I think our kids have bought into what we're doing,” he said. “We've gotten stronger as a team. We've had a lot of guys in there working hard with a consistent effort. So, I'm happy with the steps we made.”
Starting with Hylton on Aug. 25, the Bobcats play all four of their non-district games, all Cardinal District opponents, in the first four weeks, then enter district play.
“Our district and county is good. There's a lot of tough kids in our county. There's a lot of tough football players. Obviously, (reigning Class 6 state champion) Freedom’s the cream of the crop, but Gainesville is going to be a really good football team. Coach (Sean) Finnerty over at Patriot, they're going to be really good. Then you have Osbourn, who's always tough, and then Unity Reed. Everybody in our district is just tough and athletic, and there's no weeks off,” Hatfield said.
Battlefield hosts traditional rival Patriot on Nov. 3 to end the season. The Bobcats topped the Pioneers 17-7 in the season finale last year to win the Cedar Run District title.
Battlefield plays two Thursday games, Aug. 31 at Potomac and Sept. 14 at Woodbridge.
Reach Matthew Proctor at mproctor@fauquier.com
