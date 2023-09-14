Battlefield vs Patriot Field Hockey Lizzie Bachman and Chloe Annibell

PHOTO BY RANDY LITZINGER

Lizzie Bachman (right) and the Battlefield Bobcats improved to 8-0 overall and 4-0 in the Cedar Run District with their 3-1 win over Patriot on Monday. Chloe Annibell (left) and the Pioneers are 5-1 and 3-1 following their 4-2 win over Freedom (South Riding) on Tuesday.
Battlefield vs Patriot Field Hockey Lizzie Bachman

PHOTO BY RANDY LITZINGER

Sophomore Lizzie Bachman scored the Bobcats’ first goal on a penalty corner in the second quarter.
Battlefield vs Patriot Field Hockey Faith Fernandez, Amelia Lilley and Chloe Annibell

PHOTO BY RANDY LITZINGER

From left to right, Faith Fernandez, Amelia Lilley, Chloe Annibell and the Pioneers are 5-1 and anticipate another run to the Class 6 state tournament
Battlefield vs Patriot Field Hockey Kyra Moran

PHOTO BY RANDY LITZINGER

Battlefield senior Kyra Moran scored the winning goal in the second quarter on an assist from Aayla Burgo.
