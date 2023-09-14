For now, the Bobcats still have the edge.
Battlefield pulled out a 3-1 victory Monday over Patriot in the highly anticipated first bout between previously undefeated Cedar Run District field hockey heavyweights. The knockout blow was Caroline Douglas’ fourth quarter insurance goal as the host Bobcats scored three straight times after trailing 1-0 in Haymarket.
“Always a tough game. Patriot always brings a very competitive game against us and of course they did again,” said Battlefield coach Claire Gianelle.
The Bobcats improved to 8-0 overall and 4-0 in district play with their fourth straight win over Patriot.
Battlefield is planning another district title run. In 2022, the Bobcats started 13-0 before finishing 17-2. After defeating Patriot 2-0 for the Cedar Run District tournament title, they were upset by Colonial Forge 2-0 in the Class 6 Region B semifinals, finishing one game short of reaching the state tournament.
“We've started a lot of seasons like this, so I'm not getting my head in the clouds by any means with the undefeated, because we've been here before,” Gianelle said. “We’ve got to just keep moving and keep looking for the end prize, which is really past districts. It's regionals, it's states.”
The Pioneers, who made the Class 6 state quarterfinals last year, are 5-1 and 3-1 after bouncing back with a 4-2 win over Freedom (South Riding) on Tuesday. “The girls did their absolute best in a tough situation,” said Patriot coach Emily Ortiz of the Battlefield loss.
Patriot lost to Battlefield three times last season, including the Cedar Run title game. They advanced to the Class 6 state quarterfinals by edging Colgan in the region semis to reach the region final, where Colonial Forge won 2-0. Patriot finished 14-7 after losing to Western Branch 6-0 in the state quarters.
“I see us even farther,” Ortiz said of Patriot’s playoff ambitions. “We don’t have any one player that is a superstar, we truly play as a team. And sometimes when you get into these rivalries, like we have a little rivalry (with Battlefield), Gainesville has a little rivalry, sometimes attitudes can shift and girls can get intimidated. But when it comes to what team is going to perform best when it matters, it's going to be us.”
Both teams started slow, playing patiently as they worked their way into the game.
In the second, the action intensified just 30 seconds in as Patriot pushed the ball inside the 10-yard line into a massive scrum where Patriot senior Chloe Annibell eventually poked the ball into the back of the net for a 1-0 lead.
Battlefield battled back over the next four minutes, scoring twice to take a 2-1 lead.
First, Lizzie Bachman played a penalty corner to Natalie Moul, who passed it right back to an unmarked Bachman along the left post for a tap-in goal to tie the game. Then, Hailey Hatfield played a long ball down the right sideline for Aayla Burgo, who cut inside and placed a beautiful pass to Kyra Moran along the back post for another point-blank goal and the lead.
“(Bachman) has stepped up tremendously for us this year. And really her in the midfield, she's got very good timing and stick skills and I was so excited that she was able to put it away like that,” Gianelle said of the Bobcats’ first goal.
Gianelle said she has been impressed by first-time varsity starters Burgo and Moran, who combined for the second strike. “The speed that we have on the wings that those two girls bring has been so impressive. So just the way that they get down there and then that connection was awesome.”
Patriot appeared to have tied the game three minutes later as a Faith Fernandez chip shot from just outside the left post found the back of the net, but after a five-minute debate between the referees and the coaches the goal was waived off.
“It was a beautiful reverse chip, which is an advanced skill. It absolutely is. A lot of teams aren't pulling that kind of stuff,” Ortiz said. “They decided to call it ‘dangerous,’ which, sometimes when balls are in the air, it is dangerous. But clearly nobody got hurt, so it wasn't dangerous.”
After the lengthy delay, neither team was able to get back into a rhythm for the remainder of the first half as Battlefield led 2-1 at the break.
To open the third, Patriot seemed motivated to amend their misfortune as they controlled the possession for most of the quarter but couldn’t put a shot on goal.
In the final two minutes of the quarter, Battlefield looked to have doubled their advantage with a goal on the counterattack, but the shot was too high and the goal was waived off, leaving the score 2-1 entering the fourth.
Patriot’s best chance to tie came on a long Fernandez shot that was saved by Battlefield goalie Josie Lusk, then a penalty corner that the Bobcats’ defense shut down in the opening two minutes.
After a series of Battlefield chances came up just short, Douglas found the back of the net with six minutes remaining to give the Bobcats the 3-1 lead. As the ball was battered around in a scrum directly in front of the goal, the senior poked the ball in to deliver the knockout blow.
“She is so good at playing pads on the goalkeeper. So I feel like in that position, that is something that she does a lot in practice and is very successful. So getting it off the goalie pads is how she was able to succeed,” Gianelle said.
Patriot hosts Battlefield in a rematch on Oct. 5 in Nokesville.
