He knew it was going in as soon as it left his hand.
Senior Bryce Hammersley and the Battlefield Bobcats (20-6) had come from down 11 points at the half to finally give themselves a chance to beat their unbeaten rival, the Patriot Pioneers (26-1).
In the teams’ fifth meeting since mid-January - twice in the regular season and twice for tournament championships, all Pioneer victories - a chance at a first-ever state championship was on the line March 7 in the Class 6 state semifinal at Patriot High School.
Hammersley’s three-point shot from the left baseline banged through, giving Battlefield 55-54 lead with some six seconds to play.
“We go over in practice all the time, drive and kick,” Hammersley said. “I saw my teammate Has [Hasan Hammad] take it to the rack, so I faded out to the corner, and when I caught it I just let it fly. I knew it was going in right when I shot it.”
Patriot’s junior guard Nasir Coleman, the Region 6B Player of the Year, pushed the ball up the court to answer. He lost it going up for a short jumper and it flew loose.
Hammersley grabbed and hugged the rebound with both arms as the game expired. The Patriot faithful were stunned. The Battlefield side became ecstatic and rushed the court, mobbing their road warriors.
“The amount of time we put in, it’s just amazing to see your hard work come true,” the senior said. “I can’t even describe it.”
Game for the ages
After Patriot had upended their rivals by margins of one, six, 19, and 13 points over four previous contests, very little was secret between the two.
So it may have been expected that the teams would trade runs to an 18-17 Bobcat lead after one quarter.
The game of runs continued in the second, as the Bobcats scored nine straight before the Pioneers ran off eight in a row for a 25-23 mid-quarter lead.
Patriot’s customary defensive pressure led to Coleman’s steal and reverse layup, then sophomore guard Dezmond Hopkins swished an open elbow three-pointer.
Coleman punctuated the first half, circling around to an open spot and drilling a three-pointer, giving Patriot its largest lead just before the buzzer.
“We talked about it at halftime. The season’s on the line,” head coach Randall Bills said. “You’ve got to leave it all out on the floor. These guys responded.”
The second half opened slowly, as neither side found offensive rhythm. Battlefield outscored Patriot 10-4 in the third quarter, edging to within five.
Within a minute of the final stanza’s opening, the state semifinal became a back-and-forth tussle. Bobcat senior guard Cam Lee stole it, setting up senior Chase Nelson’s putback.
Nelson then scored an old-fashioned three-point play to take the lead, but Hopkins answered with a steal and a bucket.
Partisans on both sides of the gym grew louder as the teams traded the lead through the 40s. Coleman drove to the rim for consecutive baskets for a 49-46 Patriot lead which evaporated when Ty Gordon got wide open for a layup off an inbounds pass.
With 45 seconds on the clock, Patriot senior Mike Ackerman sent the fans in red into hysterics when he nailed a three-pointer for a 54-52 lead.
But that set the stage for Hammersley’s heroics in the final seconds.
Another chapter in the rivalry
With a crack at a state title on the line, it was the most at stake in any game between the Bobcats and Pioneers.
Bills was pleased to finally get a win this season over his previously unbeaten neighbors.
“Patriot ran through everybody this year. Historic season,” the Battlefield coach said. “It was nice to have one more chance at them. We knew we just had to shore up a couple of things and have the ball bounce our way, and we ended up with the win.”
A program first
The Bobcats’ reward is their first-ever appearance in a state championship game in boys’ basketball.
That’ll occur Friday at 2:30 p.m. inside the Siegel Center of Virginia Commonwealth University in downtown Richmond.
To win their first state title, they’ll need to solve another undefeated opponent, Region 6C champion Hayfield and the Hawks’ 6-foot-6 point guard Greg Jones.
“We’re happy to be there, but we’re still not satisfied,” the veteran coach said. “We’re writing a book, and we have one more chapter to write.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.