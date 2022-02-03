 Skip to main content
BATTLEFIELD BOYS PREPARE FOR PATRIOT AND THE PLAYOFFS

13-3 Bobcats are led by Tennant, Cramp, Nelson and more

  • Updated
  • 0
12_20220126153231_11417657_xlarge.jpg Battlefield High school basketball

Senior Jonathan Warren drives to the basket against Osbourn Park. The 13-3 Bobcats are full of confidence heading into Friday’s home showdown with 17-0 Patriot. That’s Maddux Tennant at right.

 Photos by Pierre Cannon

There’s no single reason why the Battlefield boys basketball team is 13-3.

There’s a roster full of reasons.

The Bobcats, who sit second in the Cedar Run District at 9-2, are a team of contributors. Through their first 14 games, eight different players have led the Bobcats in scoring.

12_20220126153238_11417666_xlarge.jpg. Battlefield High School boys basketball

Bobcat senior point guard Chase Nelson (No. 1) sets the tone with his tenacious defense.

“Everyone has stepped up in the best way that they can,” said coach Randy Bills, in his eighth season. “Whether it is pushing guys in practice, or filling in for guys in games, they have all done what has been asked of them.”

The A-list of Bobcat standouts includes junior Maddux Tennant, an all-district pick last year.

12_20220126153301_11417689_xlarge.jpg

Tennant is a dead-eye shooter, an on-court leader, and a master of the “little things,” Bills said.

Senior Chase Nelson is a top-notch on-ball defender, while 6-foot-4 Ryan Derderian provides inside presence and vocal leadership.

Senior guards Kyle Zambrana and Cam Lee are stable in the backcourt. Junior Carter Cramp is a three-point threat.

At 6-4, senior power forward Bryce Hammersley brings energy and versatility, as does 6-2 junior guard Hasan Hammad.

Ty Gordon, a defensive tackle in football, is an emerging force on the court. Senior Jonathan Warren and junior Manny King are stationed against the opposition’s top players, Bills said, and “have done a phenomenal job.”

Defense has been tight: Bills said his team has drawn more than 30 charges. And team chemistry is strong. “There’s a willingness to trust and be there for your teammates,” Bills said.

The Pioneers, then the playoffs

The Bobcats’ penultimate game of the regular season is Friday’s home showdown with 17-0 Patriot, the Cedar Run leader at 11-0.

“The atmosphere is going to be awesome,” Bills said.

On Jan. 14, Battlefield came within one point of the archrival Pioneers, losing 53-52.

With the postseason approaching, the Bobcats hope to improve upon last year’s showing, an opening-round exit in the Region 6B tournament.

“The season is a grind. I think the guys have dealt with adversity the best that one could deal with it,” he said. “The boys have come a long way from the start of the season and are hitting their stride at the time you want to be hitting that stride.”

