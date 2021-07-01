Battlefield boys lacrosse falls in OT in state final, 9-8

Just like that, Battlefield tied it. Just like that it was over, tragically.
After a valiant effort to force overtime in the Class 6 state championship, the Battlefield boys lacrosse team fell to Yorktown 9-8. A quick goal by Yorktown’s Alex Wilson ended it just 34 seconds into the four-minute sudden death extra session on Friday, June 25 in Haymarket.
The back-and-forth game featured six ties and seven lead changes. Bidding for its first state title, Battlefield led 1-0, 3-2 and 5-4, and the game was tied 1-1, 2-2, 3-3, 4-4, 5-5 and 8-8.
Trailing 8-5 with less than nine minutes left, the Bobcats drew even with some inspired play in front of a home crowd, outscoring Yorktown 3-0 down the stretch to force OT.
Jake Davis fed Austin Nevins cutting to the net, with the junior Nevins scoring to make it 8-6 with 8:31 left.
Three minutes later, Bobcat freshman midfielder Owen George scored with an over-the-shoulder shot to cut the deficit to 8-7 with 5:26 to go.
It seemed that goal might close out the scoring as Battlefield missed several shots, leaving Yorktown in possession after calling a timeout with 1:59 left.
But Bobcat sophomore Brodie Carroll made a huge play, dislodging the ball from Yorktown’s Han Miller and racing upfield to tie it at 8-8 with 59 seconds left.
Battlefield faceoff specialist Matthew Cowles won the ensuing faceoff, setting up a potential game-winning opportunity, but Battlefield turned it over with 21 seconds left.
In OT, Yorktown won a scramble after the faceoff, called timeout with 3:46 left in OT and won its first state title on Wilson’s whipping shot at the 3:26 mark, leading to a mass celebration of flying sticks and helmets on the field.
Battlefield got two goals each from Nevins and George, and one each from Carroll, Ronan Cleary, Jake Davis and Brayton Colliver.
