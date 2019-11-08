The Battlefield Bobcats won the Class 6 Region B boys cross country championship Thursday with Colgan's Bryce Lentz winning the individual title at Great Meadow in The Plains.
Battlefield beat runner-up John Champe 52-69 with Patriot also earning a state berth by placing third (72) followed by Colgan (94) in fourth, Forest Park sixth (132), Hylton seventh (203) and Woodbridge eighth (232). In the girls competition, Champe beat runner-up Colgan 47-63 with Osbourn Park also earning a state berth by placing third (91) with Patriot fourth (100), Forest Park fifth (108) and Woodbridge seventh (208).
Lentz finished in 16 minutes, 4 seconds while Jacob Hamacher led Patriot by taking third (16:31) with Potomac's Kyle Weldon qualifying for state individually by placing fifth (16:38). The Bobcats won with five runners among the top 25, led by Alex Hewitt in sixth (16:38) with David Kennedy eighth (16:44), Jackson Tirrell 12th (17:09), Joseph Morris 13th (17:12) and Ian Hewitt 22nd (17:31).
For Patriot, Joseph Schwab took 11th (17:08) with Conner Utter 17th (17:22), Alexander Weisberg 23rd (17:32), Bradley Freedman 30th (17:53) and Colin Doran 31st (17:54). Dominic Wilkins led Forest Park in 14th (17:16) with Colgan's Aaron Scott 15th (17:19), Osbourn Park's Daniel McIllece 16th (17:20), Hylton's Jad Lkorchy 19th (17:26) and the Sharks' Jan Sanchez (17:28) and Nicholas Choplin (17:34) 21st and 24th, respectively.
In the girls race, Forest Park's Catherine Gregory led all local runners as the runner-up (18:34) to earn a state berth individually, as did Patriot's Hailey Yentz (fifth, 19:35) and Emily Graves (sixth, 19:43). For Colgan, Charlotte Denardo placed ninth (19:54) with Danielle Flavin 11th (20:03), Isabella Myles 13th (20:20), Hannah Cannon 16th (20:29) and Jessica Connole 18th (20:31).
Also among the top 25 were Osbourn Park's Campbell Pagel (seventh, 19:45), Forest Park's Samantha Kayne (12th, 20:12), Battlefield's Farah McDaniel (14th, 20:22), the Yellow Jackets' G.G. Bellows (17th, 20:29), Osbourn Park's Jamelia House (19th, 20:33) and the Bruins’ Ava Larkin (21st, 20:38).
Brentsville’s boys & girls are Region 3B runners-up
The Brentsville Tigers finished Tuesday as the Class 3 Region B girls and boys runners-up at Central in Woodstock.
Individually, Abigail Seigel led them by placing fourth to help Brentsville’s girls post a score of 87 behind champion Maggie Walker (22). Maggie Walker also won the boys championship (64) with the Tigers posting a score of 84 and Manassas Park taking ninth (231).
Seigel finished in 19 minutes, 7.8 seconds with Meredith Crockett placing 14th (19:51.8), Rachel Simmons 15th (19:59.6), Sarah James 16th (20:02) and Taylor Hill 38th (21:05.3). Andrew Rice added a sixth-place finish in the boys race (16:10.1) with Ethan Rice 18th (16:54.4), Johnathan Ryder 19th (16:56), Patrick Broemmel 20th (16:56.9) and George Yergey 21st (16:58.3).
For Manassas Park, Anthony Medrano (16:17.7) and Anthony Ponce-Mexicano (16:32.4) led the boys in seventh and 12th, respectively, while Jersey Van Oort led the girls in 68th (24:21.6).
