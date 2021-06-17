Battlefield Bobcats, Patriot Pioneers on a collision course

Only once all season long have the Battlefield Bobcats and Patriot Pioneers lost, and in both cases, it came versus each other.
That seems appropriate for a fierce high school rivalry, and one reason they’re playing again in the Class 6 Region B championship game on Friday.
Patriot defeated John Champe 7-4 in one semifinal Tuesday to book its ticket. Battlefield routed Riverbend 17-1 Wednesday in the other semi.
But there'll be more than pride on the line. Only the winner advances to the state tournament.
"On the field the intensity and enthusiasm are kicked up because of all the history the teams have," Battlefield coach David Suthers said. "The games tend to get chippy, rough and physical."
Patriot coach Dan Puhlick is hopeful for a rubber match.
"The Patriot-Battlefield game is ‘The Game,’’’ he declared. "It's circled on each other's calendars."
Suthers' Bobcats earned the Cedar Run District regular season title thanks to beating Patriot 9-1 May 27. Though the Pioneers knocked off the Bobcats 6-5 on May 3, district rules stipulate only the second meeting count in the standings.
That means Battlefield would host the showdown for the region crown and the favorable seeding at states.
Let's look at how the Bobcats and Patriots made it this far.
Bobcats clamp down on defense
It wasn't until halfway through the nine-game regular season that Suthers felt his team played well in a 9-2 defeat of Champe.
They proceeded to finish out the regular season outscoring four opponents 61-1.
"Very good goalie play from Nate George," the Battlefield coach said of his senior netminder, owner of a 72% save percentage.
The Bobcats' defense is led by seniors J.R. Radun and Henry Shafer. The duo entered regions having combined for 40 ground balls and 20 caused turnovers with nearly identical stats.
"Both these defenders can match up with the best attackmen of the other team and match up well," said Suthers, a first-year head coach after a decade as a Battlefield assistant.
Three attackers propel the offense. Seniors Jake Davis and Stefan Granados both score, but in different ways. Davis produced 16 goals and 13 assists during the regular season, while Granados had 24 goals and seven helpers.
Sophomore Ronan Cleary attacks from the left side, getting 18 goals and a team-high 17 assists. Senior Cole Bonnell leads the midfielder corps.
"All three attackmen give us something different. Davis is good at catching and finishing on the crease. Granados can beat his man to score," Suthers said. "Cleary ... has good vision to feed other attackmen or middies."
Blue-collar Pioneers find a way
It's a good thing 19 days transpired between the Pioneers' last regular-season game May 27, and their postseason opener June 14.
"The long layoff has allowed us to get healthier," Puhlick said. "Our offense had been riddled with injuries, forcing players to play out of position."
Puhlick has been at Patriot 10 years, including five as coach. He calls his Pioneers a "hard-working, blue-collar" team.
Winning faceoffs and ground balls has been instrumental. Junior Drew Fernandez and freshman Brody McClure win more than 75% of their faceoffs, setting up junior Aidan Fairchild, who was recently named Cedar Run Player of the Year after scoring 19 goals.
Fairchild, a tenacious defender, also has 52 ground balls and 20 forced takeaways. Junior goalie Tristan Lenard "is a strong, vocal leader who anchors a great defense."
In a five-game span from May 6 to 24, the Pioneers outscored opponents 78-9.
Freshman Tyler Smelzer has 16 goals, including five in his first ever region tourney game. Senior Owen Castleman leads with 20 goals and 33 assists, including 12 helpers in one game. Sophomore Sam Fernandez is "an explosive midfielder" who scored 15 goals and recorded 45 ground balls.
"This is a well-balanced team with 10 excellent seniors and a host of strong underclassmen," Puhlick said.
'Til we meet again
Whenever they meet with something on the line, the Bobcats and Patriots play compelling lacrosse games. It took overtime for the Bobcats to defeat the Patriots for the 2019 Cedar Run championship.
That year, both teams won 15 games apiece and still made states. Only one can make states this year, with the four regional champs populating the field.
Suthers hopes Battlefield shines like they did in the 9-1 win that delivered the district crown.
"The defense set out with a matchup plan and stuck with it, leading to seven caused turnovers," he said. "The offense played well together [as] six of the nine goals had assists."
Keeping composure and staying out of the penalty box was key.
"We blocked out all the rivalry distractions," Suthers said.
