TOP HONORS
- Player of the Year: Mike Tolson, Stafford, Sr.
- Coach of the Year: Tommy Harrison, Stafford
FIRST TEAM
PITCHER
Mike Tolson, Stafford, Sr.
Drew Harlow, Halifax, Sr.
Spencer Rife, Godwin, Sr.
CATCHER
Zach Dzarnowski, Hickory, Jr.
FIRST BASE
Shaun Perkins, Halifax, Sr.
SECOND BASE
Phillip Forbes V, Menchville, Jr.
SHORTSTOP
Mason Dunaway, Hickory, Sr.
THIRD BASE
Eli Weisner, Deep Run, Sr.
OUTFIELD
Elijah Lambros, Stafford, So.
Tyler Warren, Atlee, Jr.
Caleb McAlister, Stafford, Sr.
Paul Moore, Stone Bridge, Sr.
DESIGNATED HITTER
Ethan Snyder, Broad Run, Jr.
UTILITY
Jaren Snellinger, Hickory, Sr.
SECOND TEAM
PITCHER
Buck Forbes, Prince Goerge, Sr.
Nate Savino, Potomac Falls, Jr.
Drew Stanley, Hickory, Jr.
CATCHER
Nathan Cmeyla, Briar Woods, Jr.
FIRST BASE
Zack Beach, Atlee, Sr.
SECOND BASE
Evan Smith, Briar Woods, So.
SHORTSTOP
Bryce Safferwich, Godwin, Jr.
THIRD BASE
Kody Abrisz, Menchville, Jr.
OUTFIELD
Jacob Weaver, Briar Woods, Jr.
Michael Dolberry, Prince Goeroge, Sr.
Ben Thomas, Potomac, Jr.
Jack Rice, Lee-Davis, Jr.
DESIGNATED HITTER
Josh Trentadue, Godwin, Jr.
UTILITY
Braden Mack, Potomac, Jr.
