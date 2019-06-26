B_Pot_Base_16_Ben_Thomas.JPG

Potomac's Ben Thomas made the Class 6 all-state second team as an outfielder.

 File photo by Randy Litzinger

TOP HONORS

  • Player of the Year: Mike Tolson, Stafford, Sr.
  • Coach of the Year: Tommy Harrison, Stafford

FIRST TEAM

PITCHER

Mike Tolson, Stafford, Sr.

Drew Harlow, Halifax, Sr.

Spencer Rife, Godwin, Sr.

CATCHER

Zach Dzarnowski, Hickory, Jr.

FIRST BASE

Shaun Perkins, Halifax, Sr.

SECOND BASE

Phillip Forbes V, Menchville, Jr.

SHORTSTOP

Mason Dunaway, Hickory, Sr.

THIRD BASE

Eli Weisner, Deep Run, Sr.

OUTFIELD

Elijah Lambros, Stafford, So.

Tyler Warren, Atlee, Jr.

Caleb McAlister, Stafford, Sr.

Paul Moore, Stone Bridge, Sr.

DESIGNATED HITTER

Ethan Snyder, Broad Run, Jr.

UTILITY

Jaren Snellinger, Hickory, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

PITCHER

Buck Forbes, Prince Goerge, Sr.

Nate Savino, Potomac Falls, Jr.

Drew Stanley, Hickory, Jr.

CATCHER

Nathan Cmeyla, Briar Woods, Jr.

FIRST BASE

Zack Beach, Atlee, Sr.

SECOND BASE

Evan Smith, Briar Woods, So.

SHORTSTOP

Bryce Safferwich, Godwin, Jr.

THIRD BASE

Kody Abrisz, Menchville, Jr.

OUTFIELD

Jacob Weaver, Briar Woods, Jr.

Michael Dolberry, Prince Goeroge, Sr.

Ben Thomas, Potomac, Jr.

Jack Rice, Lee-Davis, Jr.

DESIGNATED HITTER

Josh Trentadue, Godwin, Jr.

UTILITY

Braden Mack, Potomac, Jr.

