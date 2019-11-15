The Patriot Pioneers accomplished a lot Friday.
Yet they didn’t seem too impressed by any of it.
By beating the Hylton Bulldogs in the quarterfinals of the Class 6 Region B playoffs at home in Nokesville, the Pioneers gave their school 10 wins in a football season for the first time in history. They also won a playoff game for only the third time since the program’s inception in 2012. And they extended the team’s all-time longest winning streak to nine games after only ever previously reaching six consecutive victories.
First-year head coach Sean Finnerty appeared apathetic afterward, though.
“This is a game we were supposed to win, so I just think of it like that,” said Finnerty, whose 10-1 team entered the night as the No. 2 seed in Region 6B.
Patriot running back Tim Baldwin took the same tone as his coach.
“We’re focusing on what’s ahead of us; not really getting caught up in, ‘Oh, we’re 10-1,” said Baldwin, a first-year entity at Patriot, like his coach, after transferring from Broad Run. “We’re making sure we reach our big goal.
“There’s five games left to the state championship,” said Baldwin, the Cedar Run District Offensive Player of the Year. “So hopefully it’s five” for Patriot.
With the Pioneers wearing blinders as they march toward their ultimate goal, nobody appeared to enjoy the region quarterfinal game more than Hylton cornerback Juanya Braxton. He seemed to play with a perpetual smile on his face, milking as much joy as possible from the Bulldogs’ last game of this season.
“I’m just trying to have fun out here,” Braxton told a referee at one point in the fourth quarter after the referee ostensibly warned him about talking too much.
Braxton seemed to relish the challenge of covering Jalen Stroman, an all-district receiver whose older brother, Greg, recently played for the Washington Redskins and Virginia Tech Hokies. So Braxton often tried to initiate some banter with Jalen Stroman.
And Stroman didn’t seem to mind too much.
“I love when people talk, [and] I don’t let it get to me,” he said with a smile. “It gets me motivated. It makes me want to go out there and just punish; just go as hard as I can every play.”
So Stroman finished with 97 yards on three receptions, including a 75-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Cody Rogers that gave Patriot a 20-0 lead with 6 minutes, 43 seconds remaining in the second quarter. That effectively clinched the victory for the Pioneers and gave them a bid to the region semifinals against No. 3 Colonial Forge after they ended the season for No. 7 Hylton (5-6).
Bulldogs coach Tony Lilly declined to speak with the Prince William Times after the game and declined to give access to his players for interviews.
Patriot, meanwhile, will enter the region semifinals having won more than nine games in a season for the first time eight years. They finished 9-3 in 2017 and 2014 with one playoff victory each year.
“As cliché as it is, they’ve really done a great job playing for the front of the jersey this year,” Finnerty said of the Pioneers’ unselfishness. “To me, that’s what makes them special. I haven’t had to deal with individual [issues] all year. They want each other to do well.”
They may show that best on the defensive end. Patriot’s opponents average only 12.5 points per game this season with no team scoring more than 14 points against the Pioneers over their past eight games.
“Our defense is one of the top defenses,” said Stroman, who is also Patriot’s starting safety. “We work for that [status]. I take pride in that.”
Patriot limited Hylton to only 150 yards of total offense Friday, a number skewed by a 64-yard touchdown run from Colby Bond early in the second quarter.
That touchdown still left the Pioneers with a 28-6 lead, but it may haunt Patriot’s defensive players a bit beyond Friday.
“That six points is going to bite me [later] tonight,” Stroman said. “It’s going to get me. I might have to do them push-ups [for giving up] the six.”
Patriot’s defense amassed only six tackles-for-loss against Hylton -- with one each from Bryce Jackson, Harry Lacey and Joey Lacey -- but the Pioneers held quarterback Tyler Mitchell to 39 yards on 8-for-18 passing with Jonathan Prempeh intercepting a pass.
Bond finished with 95 yards on nine carries, but his one long touchdown run accounted for 43 percent of Hylton’s offensive yardage the entire night. So Patriot’s defense stifled the Bulldogs most of the game.
“Everyone does their jobs well,” linebacker Joey Lacey said of his Patriot defense. “We trust the man beside us, so we’re going to stay [disciplined] where we’re supposed to be and not make a superhero play.”
But Lacey did play the part of Flash late in the third quarter.
The Bulldogs appeared poised to cut their deficit to 21 points as Mitchell took a snap from Patriot’s 9-yard line and held onto the ball for a read-option run up the right sideline. Lacey immediately recognized that Mitchell did not hand off the ball to Bond, so Lacey quickly dragged down the quarterback for a four-yard loss while also stripping the ball, which Evan Kelly immediately recovered for Patriot.
“It’s huge because any momentum that they could have gained from [a touchdown run] was taken from them,” Finnerty said.
Lacey’s forced fumble kept the Pioneers’ lead at 35-6, and neither team scored again with many second-string players entering the game.
Baldwin, for example, didn’t play the final 13 minutes of the game, but he still led Patriot with 113 yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries behind an offensive line that included the likes of Tyler Negron, Donovan Sprouse, Chandler Brown, Will Lowry and Justin Peterson. So Baldwin scored more than two touchdowns in a game for the sixth time this season, matching his season-high of four TDs.
“I’m just putting the ball in Tim’s hands whenever” possible, Stroman said of his mindset if he were a play-caller.
To wit, on a run that gave Patriot a 14-0 lead late in the first quarter, Baldwin carried three Hylton defenders across the goal line for a 17-yard touchdown. Those various Bulldogs began slowing his progress near the 5-yard line, but Baldwin used an Incredible Hulk push to finish the run.
“He just runs like a grown man,” Finnerty said. “I couldn’t imagine tacking him, especially one-on-one.
“He is a physical, punishing running back who can also put a move on you,” Finnerty said.
So Baldwin leads all Prince William County rushers this season with 1,367 yards and 23 touchdowns thanks to eight 100-yard performances in Patriot’s 11 games. He averaged 6.8 yards per carry entering Friday and gained 5.4 per rush in the region quarterfinal.
“In all honesty, I didn’t think I played all that well tonight,” Baldwin said. “Based on some of the runs I had, and me getting caught in the backfield sometimes.”
Receiver Tyler Settle helped supplement Patriot’s offense with a season-high 76 yards on four receptions, which helped Rogers throw for 216 yards on 14-for-22 passing.
Earlier this season, Rogers and Baldwin both put up better numbers during a 42-14 win over Hylton. They each ran for more than 159 yards with Rogers also adding 115 passing yards.
So the Pioneers entered the quarterfinals Friday with plenty of confidence. Then they outscored the Bulldogs by more than 27 points for the second time in 50 days.
“But, to be honest, we think we played another bad game” against Hylton, Baldwin said. “That’s a testament to our coaching staff and the [players] we have that we won 35-6 and we played a bad game.”
