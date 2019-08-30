B_Foot
File photo by Doug Stroud

Gar-Field 41

Justice 14

Riverbend 6

Patriot 35

Hayfied 14

Freedom 50

Osbourn 34

Patrick Henry 41

Robinson 40

Colgan 14

West Springfield 33

Forest Park 27

McLean 12

Osbourn Park 6

South County 28

Woodbridge 6

Fauquier 0

Loudoun County 31







