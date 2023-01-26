Isaiah Vick Patriot High School Pioneers

Flying up above Gainesville defenders Patriot's Isaiah Vick (23) lays in a soft one-handed jumper during the Friday, Jan. 20 game against Gainesville High School.

 Doug Stroud
Gainesville vs Patriot Boys Basketball_S52_4179.jpg

Patriot's Dezmond Hopkins (4) uses his speed to get past Gainesville's Noah Arterbery (1) during the Friday, Jan. 20 game against Gainesville High School. 
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.