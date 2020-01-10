Alyssa Andrews tripped over a milestone Friday.
But that only made her eventual moment even more memorable.
Standing at 998 career points, the Colgan junior uncharacteristically missed a relatively open layup late in the second quarter as her parents leaped up from their seats in the stands with celebratory anticipation. So they had to sit back down with a sigh as Andrews remained under the 1,000-point summit.
That added some suspense for the next time Andrews touched the ball, but as one of Prince William County’s best scorers in recent girls basketball history, she didn’t disappoint the second time around.
With 1 minute, 59 seconds remaining before halftime, Andrews snatched a pass from teammate Kennedy Fuller and confidently converted it into a layup that gave her a milestone moment and gave the Sharks an 11-point lead that they needed to hold off Potomac for a 49-40 victory on the road in Dumfries.
“It’s the best,” Fuller said of Andrews reaching 1,000. “I’m so happy for her. It’s well deserved.”
Officials paused the game so Andrews could be presented with a basketball and four balloons that collectively read “1,000” after she celebrated with her enthusiastic teammates. Then she added 10 more points later in the night to give her 18 total Friday and 1,010 in her career.
“I don’t think, I just play,” Andrews said of her success.
She needed a remarkably few 61 games to surpass 1,000 points. By comparison, the 2018-19 Class 6 state Player of the Year needed 86 games to reach exactly 1,000 in the final game of her junior season. Aaliyah Pitts posted that total after scoring 16 points in state final, which helped Woodbridge win the championship.
So Andrews has created an unusual pace. She has averaged 16.4 points per game since she joined Colgan as a freshman.
“I’m very impressed with her for doing that,” Sharks coach Fred Milbert said. “She’s a tremendous player. … She’s tough to handle.”
Andrews seems particularly difficult to stop offensively because she stands 6-foot-1 with agility, wing span, post moves, outside shooting and ability off the dribble.
“She’s versatile,” Milbert said. “And as a rebounder, she’s really smart. She’s got great timing.”
As such, she finished Friday with 12 rebounds, giving her an incredible eight double-doubles in only 10 games as the Sharks boosted their record to 7-3 overall and 3-0 in the Cardinal District while dropping the Panthers to 5-9 and 2-2.
Andrews also had three blocks, while Fuller had arguably an even more impressive game with 16 points, seven steals and six assists. Neither Fuller nor Andrews scored more than five points in one stretch without the counterpart also scoring, giving Potomac an impossible task of trying to stop two play-makers.
“In the girls’ game, if you have one [prolific scorer] you’re doing well,” said Tiffany Gresham, who served as the Panthers’ head coach Friday. “If you have two, you’re doing damn good.”
Fuller and Andrews played together throughout middle school and for two seasons at Colgan. On Friday, they ran a perimeter-pick play together a couple of times that seems potentially difficult to stop with Fuller dribbling off of Andrews’ screens.
“We’re still trying to get it together,” Andrews said. But “we’ve grown up together and developed a lot of chemistry together, so I think over the years we’ve gotten better.”
Thus, Colgan’s offense often runs through that duo.
“It’s a good feeling to have those two who can take over a game,” Milbert said. “But they also have a supporting cast that makes that possible. I can’t say enough about the value of a Grace Damato, who’s a blue collar worker.”
Damato finished Friday with three points and four rebounds while Josie Rodas made four 3-pointers for 12 points.
Secondary scorers such as Rodas could determine how far the Sharks advance in the playoffs this season if opponents focus their defenses on Andrews and Fuller, who have accounted for 66 percent of Colgan’s points this winter.
The Sharks finished last season with a 17-9 record and a loss in the Class 6 Region C quarterfinals, but they have four returning starters after losing only Jordan Smith to graduation. Those returning starters are Andrews, Fuller, Jennifer Roderick and Peyton Ray, who came off the bench Friday while Rodas and Najah Perryman started.
“Everyone knows their roles on the team, and I think our team dynamic is way better,” Andrews said. “We’ve connected way better, but not [only] on the court. … I think that’s going to carry us a long way.”
Fuller agreed.
“We just have each other’s backs,” she said, “and you can’t beat that.”
Colgan, at least, appears to be the favorite to win the Cardinal District title after beating perennial champion Woodbridge 54-45 Thursday. That ended the Vikings' 29-game winning streak in Cardinal District/Conference 4 play.
“If we keep our heads, we’ve got a lot of good opportunities,” Milbert said. “I’m excited about what it’s going to bring and what can happen, but it can’t happen unless we keep progressing.”
Against Potomac, the Sharks progressed from an 11-8 deficit to a 22-11 lead thanks to a 12-0 run to start second quarter after scoring the final two points of the first period.
“When you have a talented team like they have, you have to be able to just close it out,” Gresham said of losing that early lead. “We’ve seen teams that are more athletic overall. However, they are coached very well and … they’re very well structured.”
Colgan’s second-quarter rally coincided with Fuller’s three steals in that period, which helped give the Panthers 10 turnovers after they had only three in the first quarter.
“My teammates set us up good with dropping down and helping” defensively, Fuller said. “So we know where [opponents are] going to pass it to. They set me up for” steals.
Yet the Sharks actually finished the night with 21 turnovers to Potomac’s 20. So the Panthers had a handful of reassuring moments, especially as they narrowed their deficit from 40-24 entering the fourth quarter to 47-40 with about a minute remaining thanks in part to their full-court press.
“I think we could have done it the whole game” with that defensive intensity, said Gresham, an assistant coach who filled in while head coach Shanice Fuller missed the game due to a death in the family, according to Gresham. “But our coaching styles are a little different, so they weren’t used to what I was asking them to do.”
The Panthers played more man-to-man defense than their usual zone approach and tried to pressure Colgan’s ball-handlers more often, Gresham said. So forward Natayria Lipscomb amassed four steals, as well as 15 points and five rebounds while post Victoria Hinton had nine points.
“I felt like she could have dominated a lot more than she did,” Gresham said of Hinton’s offensive production. “Maybe my expectations are a little bit too high. I didn’t feel like they had anybody that could match-up with her.”
But Hinton compensated with game-highs of 19 rebounds and five blocks, as well as four assists and three steals.
“In [other] aspects she did have a hell of a game,” Gresham said. “She is a very good shot blocker. She moves very well [for] a big girl.”
