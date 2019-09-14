Friday the 13th, a full moon, a blackout and an overtime session.
All the ingredients were there for a wild and crazy night, and the Patriot-Woodbridge football game didn’t disappoint.
After three hours of big plays and momentum swings, the injury-riddled Pioneers prevailed 31-28 during overtime on the road in Woodbridge.
“I knew it was probably going to come down to something like this,” said Patriot coach Sean Finnerty, whose record improved to 2-1 while dropping the Vikings to 1-2. “We were down four starters coming into the game and we dropped a couple more during the game. I knew it was going to be a war of attrition and if we could make enough little plays we would have a chance.”
Patriot led most of the game, but Woodbridge forced overtime at 28-28 by scoring eight points in the final minute of the fourth quarter.
The Pioneers’ loss of momentum showed at the start of overtime when their first two plays backed them up from the 10-yard line staring point to the 30. But the resilient Pioneers moved the ball enough on third down to set up a 32-yard field goal from Michael Cotter and give them a three-point lead.
“You don’t get much more of a pressure kick than that,” Finnerty said.
“I wasn’t trying to score” on third down, he said. “I wanted to get close enough so that Michael had a shot at a field goal. We were able to get Michael in a pretty good situation.”
Nonetheless, Woodbridge began its ensuing overtime possession only 10 yards away from the end zone and a potential victory.
Patriot hung tough on the first three downs, forcing the Vikings into fourth-and-goal from the 9. Woodbridge inserted Ashur McDuffie at quarterback in place of starter Nazir Armstrong, who moved to receiver as a larger option for the fourth down play. But, just before the snap, Friday the 13th added an eerie touch.
All the stadium lights went dark.
After a few minutes, the lights came back on and Woodbridge attempted a fade pass to Armstrong. The ball fell harmlessly out of bounds, but pass interference was called against the Pioneers, giving Woodbridge another chance from the 4.
The Vikings went back to their power running game featuring Armstrong, but senior linebacker Harry Lucy closed the hole with the help of Patriot’s swarming defense. He wrapped up Armstrong short of the goal line to seal the win for Patriot.
“We knew when they lined up overload to the right side that they were going quarterback power,” Lucy said. “Tim [Baldwin] made the excellent call to bump in so I went in A-gap and the quarterback was right there. Everyone did their job and made it easy for me to make the tackle.”
Earlier, during the fourth quarter, the Pioneers led 28-20 in the final minute, but Woodbridge inserted McDuffie at quarterback. Several plays later he made a spectacular throw on the run to Kyre Duplessis in the back of the end zone for a touchdown with 14 seconds left.
“That is a long time to cover a guy in the back of the end zone,” Finnerty said of defending Duplessis.
And “we knew he could throw,” Finnerty said of McDuffie. “If we tackled better we wouldn’t be in that situation but it was an attrition thing and we weren’t bringing our legs on our tackles.”
Armstrong then re-entered at quarterback to run for the two-point conversion and force overtime.
“That was a lot of perseverance,” Woodbridge coach Gary Wortham Sr. said. “I don’t know if anyone else could have come back to rally like that and take it into overtime.
“That showed we are a good football team and gives us something to build on going into next week,” he said. “We are trying to get ready for conference play. Tune-ups like this help us get better.”
Patriot, who had to dress several “emergency freshman” due to early-season injuries, established a ground game early. Baldwin led by carries the ball 21 times for 114 yards and two touchdowns.
“All game we were running the same play with different mesh reads,” Baldwin said.
Quarterback Cody Rogers would often handle inside runs and Baldwin would run outside.
“When we switched up the keys and they played it the same way, then we were running,” Baldwin said.
Even with the Pioneers controlling the ground, the Vikings wouldn’t go away. Armstrong broke off a 44-yard run in the second quarter and followed with a 2-yard touchdown run to answer a Patriot score.
The Pioneers changed the pace to open the second half and got the speedy Keith Jenkins into the open field for a 28-yard touchdown scamper to go up 21-7. But Woodbridge mustered up another answer when Armstrong scored on a 1-yard run to cap off a long drive.
On the following possession, Armstrong hit Duplessis for a 38-yard touchdown pass on a fourth down. A missed extra point kept Patriot on top 21-20 heading into the fourth quarter.
Then the Pioneers’ defense stepped up and forced turnovers on back-to-back drives. Junior Joey Lacey ended a Woodbridge scoring opportunity with a fumble recovery on the Patriot 30, but the Pioneers flipped field position back in their favor.
On the ensuing Woodbridge drive, Patriot defensive back Gabe Bigbee, playing with a busted helmet from the first half, diagnosed a Vikings’ deep-route combination and undercut the pass for an interception on the Woodbridge 43-yard line.
Rogers converted the turnover into points by leading a steady drive that ended in a 5-yard touchdown run to put Patriot up 28-20 with 6:11 remaining.
Patriot then continued to lean heavily on its defense, which continued to produce stops.
“I told them how much I love them,” Finnerty said. “I fell in love with these kids in December when I got the job. They are just a phenomenal group of kids.”
With 3:36 remaining, Woodbridge’s Isaiah Johnson picked off a third-down pass to set up the Vikings at midfield, but the Pioneers once again halted them.
When the Vikings got the ball for the last time they started from their own 29 with no timeouts and 1:30 left. The result was the dramatic scoring sequence from McDuffie to Duplessis, followed by the Armstrong two-point conversion that sent the game into overtime.
Finnerty was ecstatic to see his guys overcome that late adversity.
“It comes down to leaders. Our team leaders didn’t stop,” Finnerty said. “They keep pushing.”
Baldwin, for example, played on defense for the first time this season Friday.
“In overtime he is out there in the middle of the defense trying to get us stops,” said Finnerty, who also praised Lucy: “He is hobbled so badly, but he made that big tackle. Our leaders made sure we didn’t lose that football game.”
