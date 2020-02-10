Abigail Daniel scored a meet-high 40 points Friday and Saturday to lead the Patriot Pioneers to the Class 6 Region B girls championship PWCS Aquatics Center in Manassas.
Eric Liao and Chino Vera added 37 points apiece for Battlefield's boys, which also won the 6B championship by beating runner-up Patriot 404-346. Woodbridge's boys finished third (242 points), with Colgan fourth (237), Forest Park sixth (213), Osbourn Park ninth (41), Stonewall Jackson 11th (23) and Potomac 12th (seven). In the girls standings, Patriot beat runner-up Battlefield 372.5-318 with Colgan third (269), Forset Park fourth (201), Osbourn sixth (167), Woodbridge seventh (161), Stoneall Jackson ninth (76) and Potomac 11th (34)
The Colgan girls' Aris Runnels and the Patriot boys' Landon Gentry also scored 40 points apiece as part of a group of Prince William County who earned 95 Class 6 state berths with top-five finishes in individual events and top-four finishes in relays. Plus, any region swimmer who logged a state-standard time previously this season, or this weekend, qualified for state.
Runnels also set a pair of Prince William County records while Battlefield’s Camille Spink broke a pair of records. Spink broke her own record in the 100-yard backstroke by topping her time of 55.37 seconds last week with a 53.89, but Runnels swam the event even faster Saturday. The Colgan junior won the race in 53.80. Runnels also won a 100 butterfly in a county-record time of 54.96, while Spink won the 200 freestyle by setting a record in 1 minute, 46.60, topping Battlefield’s Emily Hetzer in 2018 (1:47.08).
Spink later joined Battlefield teammates Jamie Cornwell, Sarah Golsen, Katherine Diatchenko to win the 400 free relay in 3:32.22 while Emma Hannam, Sophia Heilen, Cornwell and Spink won the 200 medley relay in 1:45.80.
For Patriot, Abigail Daniel won the 200 individual medley in 2:03.19 and 100 breaststroke in 1:04.75 while joining Delaney Palenscar, Emily Haugen and Sienna Golembiewski combined to finish second in the 200 medley relay (1:48.40) and third in the 400 free relay (3:38.64). Jordan Campbell added a victory in one-meter diving with a score of 402.90.
Also winning girls races were Stonewall Jackson’s Catherine Purnell in the 500 free (4:54.89) and Battlefield’s 200 free relay team of Jamie Cornwell, Emma Hannam, Sarah Golsen and Sophia Heilen (1:39.12).
For Battlefield’s boys, Eric Liao won the 100 breast in 56.76 and the 400 free relay with Henry Radzikowski, Matthew Pianoto and Theo Drescher in 3:11.45. Liao added runner-up finishes in the 200 individual medley (1:52.22) and the 200 medley relay (1:35.75) with Emmett Hannam, Chino Vera and Henry Radzikowski.
Vera also won the 50 free in 21.82 with runner-up finishes in the 100 free (47.52) and 200 free relay (1:27.78) with Preston Borden, Hannam and Pianoto. Tatum Robinson added a victory in one-meter diving with a score of 399.65.
For Patriot’s boys, Landon Gentrywon the 200 IM (1:51.73), the 100 fly (48.71) and the 200 medley relay with Zachary Rowe, Jordan Evans and Joshua Hochard (1:35.30). Rowe also won the 100 backstroke in 51.16, while Osbourn’s Lucas Johnson won the 200 free in 1:40.78 and Woodbridge’s Mitchell Meyer won the 100 free in 45.64.
