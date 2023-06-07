With a trip to the Class 3 state softball semifinals on the line, visiting York’s offensive power surge turned the lights out on Brentsville’s inspiring season.
Spraying the ball all around the yard, York plated five runs in the first two innings and scored in every inning. Combined with starter Sarah Witt’s pinpoint pitching, the Falcons soared to a 15-3 win in Tuesday’s state quarterfinal in Nokesville.
“You get down four, you get down five, we're never out of it, but you just get down too many. And there's a realization, too, that it may not be your night,” said Brentsville coach Mike Post.
The loss ends another successful Brentsville season at 17-7, just short of the mountaintop. York (17-7) advanced to the state semifinals against Cave Spring (21-4) on Friday.
“We've had two years in a row of really good stuff, and this was a historical season. It just brings light to the program in the community, something that hadn't been there for many years.They had been the bottom of the barrel and the laughingstock of this area. And they're not anymore. They're a top team,” said Post.
After claiming their second straight Class 3 Region B title with a 10-9 win over Skyline on June 1, the Tigers reached the state tournament for the second consecutive year, a sign of a successful program by any measure.
Senior Natalie Quinlan said her final two years have been unforgettable.
“Last year we made the semis and that was a big, big accomplishment for us because we're so small and we used to be not the best team,” said Quinlan, who homered Tuesday.“We've definitely gotten better, and I think it's definitely because of Mike, he's pushed us to our limits. So, I think we've just accomplished a lot of things along the way because of him.”
Last year, Brentsville lost in the state semifinals to Lord Botetourt 3-1.
Brentsville hopes to contend in 2024 and beyond.Three seniors depart with five sophomores and two freshmen back, including Tuesday’s starter Danielle Clem.
Post said the success the program is having is valuable, even the losses. “I tell them, ‘Take that feeling and learn from it. How is it going to make you a better person going forward,’” he said. “They'll be better for it. You got seven sophomores coming back. They'll take what they learned tonight, they'll be better.”
Travelling from Yorktown, the two-and-a-half-hour bus ride didn’t hamper the Falcons as they came out of the gates swinging. Loading the bases in the top of the first, York scored twice on an RBI single by Brayanna Holland and an RBI walk by Kenlee Washington.
York scored three more in the second as Witt’s two-run double to center field capped off the inning to give the Falcons a 5-0 lead.
They added one run in each of the next three innings as Washington scored from second on an infield single in the third, Mackenzie Hahn scored from first on a fielding error by shortstop Raegan Cullen in the fourth. Then Hahn drove in Brianna Petrolia in the fifth for an 8-0 lead.
Meanwhile, York’s Witt was silencing Tiger bats. After pitching quick first and second innings, she gave up her first hit on a two-out single to Quinlan in the third but struck out the next batter, then took care of business in the fourth.
“She had total command of location. She wasn't throwing any harder than anything we haven't seen in the past, but she had total command of the location. They call an outside pitch, she's painting the corner. They call it inside, she's painting the corner,” said Post.
Brentsville plated their first run of the night in the fifth as Culllen walked with two outs and scored on a first pitch double to the left-center wall by Quinlan to make it 8-1.
York added two more in the sixth as they led off with three straight doubles, then Kate Search drove in Natalie Marvin for the Tigers to leave the score 10-2.
To cap off Witt’s stellar performance for the Falcons, she crushed a first pitch grand slam to center in the seventh. The sophomore finished 4-for-5 with six RBIs, three extra base hits and three runs scored at the plate while pitching a complete game with six strikeouts in the circle.
Entering the bottom of the seventh with York ahead 15-2, Quinlan went out with a bang as she launched a roughly 220-foot home run to straightaway center field.
Capping off her phenomenal Brentsville career with her 26th career homer in her final at bat was a special moment for the senior captain, who set a state record for RBIs in a season.
“I'm glad it was that and not a strikeout,” she joked. “It was bittersweet. I didn't really know what to think as I was going around second.The tears started falling when I touched third. It felt good, but it's just really sad. We knew it would have taken a lot to get that lead back.”
Two batters later, Witt ended the game with a strikeout to give York the 15-3 win and end Brentsville’s hopes of playing for a state title.
Reach Matthew Proctor at mproctor@fauquier.com
