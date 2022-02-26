‘A HEARTBREAKER FOR OUR KIDS’: Woodbridge comes heartbreakingly close to first team wrestling state title, but just misses

So very close.
The Woodbridge Vikings traveled to the Virginia Beach Sports Center for the Class 6 state wrestling meet Feb. 18-19 intent on bringing back the program’s first-ever state championship.
Despite placing six of their 13 state-qualifiers in the top-6, the Vikings came up just 2.5 points short of Robinson, which repeated as team champ.
“Saturday was a heartbreaker for our kids and program,” Woodbridge head coach Ty Knepp said. “These kids had an outstanding year and have nothing to hang their heads about. They will go down as one of the best teams in school history.”
In his state final, senior Tyler Tanev (29-5) got things going for the Vikings, defeating Forest Park junior Anthony Orlando (26-8) by a 7-4 decision in the 120-pound bout.
It was Tanev’s second straight state title.
“He wrestled fearlessly and went out to score points and dominate,” Knepp said. “He really stepped up in the finals to put our team in a good position.”
Teammates Jadon Stephens (29-7) and Josh Mancia (42-5) nearly won their second state crowns. Both seniors made it to the finals, only to lose by one point.
Seniors Kaleab Dawit (35-8), Alexander Taylor (24-16), and Jordan Yousefi (36-11) earned points for Woodbridge with sixth-place finishes.
One of Woodbridge’s standout performers didn’t make the finals. Slotted to compete in the 145-pound bracket, Dylan Brown suffered a broken arm the day before the state meet.
He gritted through pain to record a pin in the consolation round, picking up three big points.
“His fight, toughness, heart, and willingness to do anything for the team will be something I will never forget,” Knepp said.
Corvetto, Gonzalez triumph
Patriot senior Vincenzo Corvetto (36-0) completed an undefeated season, rolling through the 182-pound bracket and ending with a 6-0 decision in the championship bout.
Colgan senior Elijah Gonzalez (16-2) defeated Patriot junior Donovan Sprouse (34-3) by a 4-1 score to win gold in the 220-pound class.
Silvers were won by Osbourn senior Ryan Donahue (46-7) at 145 pounds, and Forest Park senior Jack Bobeck (27-5) at 170.
Potomac senior John Koroma (51-2) came in third in the 160-pound class. Teammates Abram Bashaw (27-16), a junior at 182 pounds, and Khalil Boddie (40-8), a senior at 132, claimed fourth and fifth respectively.
Fifth-place points were earned by Battlefield junior Cooper Lockhart (31-9) and Forest Park sophomore Tyler Stewart (24-6).
Austin Zehring (27-8), a Patriot senior, helped the Pioneers to eighth in the team standings with a sixth-place at 126 pounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.