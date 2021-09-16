You have permission to edit this article.
Cross Country Report

A FIELD OF OVER 600: Led by Eastman, Battlefield girls stand out at massive Oatlands meet

51448855478_51364fe599_o.jpg Oatlands Invitational high school cross country Sept. 2021

The Oatlands Invitational draws a massive field for its various races, with varsity A the elite category. Juliette Whitacre of Mount De Sales Academy (Catonsville, Maryland) won the girls race at 17:58 over 5,000 meters while the boys individual title went to McLean's Xavier Jemison in 16:01.

 DAMON MORITZ

The Oatlands Invitational in the hills south of Leesburg is a good early test in the high school cross country season.

With 5,000 meters of elevation changes including a creek crossing and a famous uphill climb near the course’s end, Oatlands challenges each runner’s strategy. But the challenge is often met by a slew of personal bests.

51449354464_c897dd8302_o.jpg high school girls cross country Forest Park High School

The Forest Park had two top girls finishers at Oatlands in fourth place Elizabeth Gregory (18:15) and Kennedy Korzen (19:46).

Such was the case as thousands of runners from around Prince William, across Virginia and beyond descended upon the historic grounds Sept. 11 for the annual event.

51459433102_85489c3edc_o.jpg Battlefield High School girls cross country Sailor Eastman

Running just 10 miles down the road from her high school, Battlefield star Sailor Eastman took second at Oatlands just a fraction behind the winner.

The girls of Battlefield came within four points of champion Tuscarora, led by Sailor Eastman. The sophomore ran the course in 17:58, a split-second after winner Juliette Whittaker of Mount De Sales Academy (Catonsville, Maryland) in a varsity A race field of 301 runners.

Forest Park sophomore Elizabeth Gregory cruised in fourth overall. Colgan junior Hayden Hauser crossed seventh in the boys varsity A race, which had 361 runners.

The Patriot Pioneers earned top-10 finishes on both sides, as the boys took eighth and the girls claimed ninth.

51460440823_7a1db51fcd_o.jpg

Battlefield girls

It could be a state-meet team for head coach Meredith Switkes. Her girls already own a championship from the Great Meadows Invitational Aug. 28. Eastman took first in that one.

“We are having a great start to the season!” she said. “The team is focused on running smart and performing well.”

Switkes said that 90% of her runners set personal records at Oatlands “on a hard and hilly course.” Eastman ended her run with a negative split and came within inches of first place.

Junior Hannah Weber and sophomore Colleen Kelly ran 20th and 35th, respectively.

“We will strive to make states and perform at an elite level,” the coach said.

Colgan boys

A season after winning the region and making states for the first time ever, the Sharks are finding their stride with a new leader.

Hayden Hauser “has a lot of talent,” said co-head coach Bill Stearns. “He will only get better and better. You will see a lot from him when the big meets come.”

Hauser led Colgan with a seventh-place finish, while sophomore Dylan Zimmerman came in 22nd and junior Aidan Riggle took 49th.

“This is one of the tougher courses they will run and for many of them it was their first or second meet ever,” Stearns said. “So I thought overall our performances were very good.”

Colgan will test their team in another big meet Sept. 18, held in Big Spring, Pa.

“It gives the kids a chance to race some different people on a new course,” Stearns said. “It’s great to get back to big Saturday meets.”

Forest Park girls

The Bruins didn’t enter the requisite seven runners to rank in the team standings, but the runners they did enter represented well.

Gregory took fourth overall, followed by junior Kennedy Korzen at 14th. 

“Both have been amazing starting off,” said head coach Douglas Gilbert, adding that Korzen and Gregory ranked in the state’s top 20.

“These kids ran a very challenging course and had many personal bests yesterday.”

The coach noted that his girls varsity lineup hasn’t yet run together as a team. When they do, they’ll have junior Samantha Kayne and senior Ava Larkin, a state qualifier last year.

“This team has a ton of potential,” said Gilbert, who’ll take the Bruins to Cary, N.C., for the Great American Cross Country Festival Oct. 2. “Forest Park cross country has a tradition of success, and we would like to continue that.”

Patriot boys and girls

With state aspirations on both sides, Patriot head coach Connor Lee said he saw a lot of improvement in his runners’ second race of the season.

“Most of our varsity athletes ran personal bests,” he said, “and we had many great performances in the JV races as well.”

The Pioneer boys were led by senior Colin Doran, who finished 15th, while the girls were paced by junior Anna Rigby’s 28th. Senior Landey Green was six seconds behind Rigby for 30th.

“Each of them ran intelligently to challenge for the medal places over the last 800 meters,” Lee said, “but we had great performances down the list on both sides.”

Lee noted that an early race like Oatlands can involve some “rust-busting.”

“We were happy to see the kids put up improved performances on a tougher course,” he added. “It really gives us reason to be optimistic going forward.”

