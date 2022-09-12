It’s early yet, but things are already taking shape just two weeks into the high school football season.
The Freedom Eagles are on the attack, winning their first two games by a combined score of 136-3. Meanwhile, their Cardinal District brethren, the Colgan Sharks, are 2-0 for the first time ever.
In the Cedar Run District, Battlefield and Patriot won their openers before taking a bye in Week 2, and the Gainesville Cardinals captured the program’s first varsity win ever.
Over in Nokesville in Class 3, the Brentsville Tigers of the Northwestern District are at it again, following up an 11-win season with a pair of strong performances to begin this campaign.
Here’s a look at some of the county’s fast-starting teams as we head into Week 3.
BRENTSVILLE TIGERS
-Week 1: Beat Liberty 40-28
-Week 2: Beat Fauquier 41-13
-Week 3: Friday at Kettle Run (2-0)
-What’s going well: Head coach Loren White says his team is “steady, but we have yet to hit our full potential in all three phases of the game.”
The running game came out to play in Week 1 against Liberty as junior back Nico Orlando dashed for 179 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries, and junior quarterback Caleb Alexander ran for 172 yards and a pair of scores on 19 totes. The Tigers fended out a late Liberty comeback to win 40-28
The Tigers took to the air in Week 2, knocking off Fauquier 41-13 at home. Alexander completed 9 of 21 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns, both to sophomore Tyler Owens, who has 108 receiving yards.
“We knew they were big up front and that they would key on stopping the run,” White said. “Had to apply our passing game that we worked so hard on this offseason.”
Alexander added 91 yards and two TDs on the ground, while Orlando ran for 64 yards and a score. On defense, junior linebacker Langston White had 11 tackles, three for loss.
“I think the play of [seniors] Johnny Daly and Donavan Boles has stood out so far for us offensively,” White assessed. “On defense, I feel it has to be [junior] Blake Fletcher and [senior] Jaidyn Foddrell in the secondary. These spots were question marks but believe we found strength there.”
The Tigers hit the road Friday to take on 2-0 Kettle Run, the two-time Class 4 champion in the Northwestern District and Brentsville’s closest area rival. Kettle Run leads the rivalry 14-2. The Tigers led 14-7 at halftime last year, then watched Kettle Run score 28 unanswered points to win 35-14.
“This week I need to see us put together a whole game from start to finish. This is a well-coached team and we can’t have mistakes,” White said. “We have periods where we have shown we can turn things up in a moment’s notice. The scheme is there, we just have to establish ourselves as being able to keep the gas on the pedal.”
COLGAN SHARKS
-Week 1: Beat Osbourn Park 42-12
-Week 2: Beat Osbourn 18-13
-Week 3: Friday vs. Freedom-South Riding (1-1)
-What’s going well: The Sharks’ quest for their first winning season is off to a good start.
“I’m proud of how our guys have stepped up to the challenge thus far,” head coach Reggie Scott said.
Colgan kicked things off with a convincing 42-12 win at Osbourn Park, led by non-offensive scoring. Senior wideout Devon Grant returned a punt for a touchdown as part of his 144 return yards.
Senior linebacker Andrew Byrd scooped up a fumble and brought it back for a score, adding 13 tackles. Junior running back Tyler Henry ran a kickoff back 75 yards to paydirt.
Week 2 was more conventional, as senior quarterback Ryan Westhoff threw for three touchdowns -including a 43-yarder to senior wideout Darryl Byrd - and 123 yards as Colgan got past Osbourn at home.
“Westhoff has done a good job leading the group,” Scott said. “It was good to see our receivers connecting.”
Scott said that Henry and Grant have stepped up, and senior lineman Evan Smith has been a key leader in the trenches.
The Sharks look to continue their winning ways Friday when they host Freedom of South Riding.
“I expect to see our guys come out, fight hard and compete. And we will live with the results,” the coach said.
FREEDOM EAGLES
-Week 1: Beat Brooke Point 62-3
-Week 2: Beat Riverbend 74-0
-Week 3: Thursday vs. Stone Bridge (2-0)
-What’s going well: With two lopsided victories that were over early, the Eagles haven’t really been tested yet. That changes with a Week 3 matchup against Stone Bridge, the two-time defending Class 5 state champs.
Freedom breezed past Brooke Point as sophomore running back Jeffrey Overton racked up 234 yards and three touchdowns. He added a defensive score with a fumble recovery.
It was more of the same in the Eagles’ trouncing of visiting Riverbend, as Overton piled up 132 yards for four scores, and junior Tristan Evans hit on 14 of 19 pass attempts including three TDs. Junior E.J. Reid brought in eight receptions, while JuJu Preston caught two passes for touchdowns.
Freedom hosted Stone Bridge Thursday in a game too late for this publication. The Bulldogs are on a 26-game winning streak dating back to the 2019 state championship game.
