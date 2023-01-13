Ten star players from the Class 6 state champion Freedom (Woodbridge) football team were named all-Class 6. Sophomore running back Jeff Overton Jr. (right) and junior defensive lineman T.J. Bush (left) were Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, with Darryl Overton named Coach of the Year.
Overton and Bush are offensive, defensive players of the year; Patriot, Battlefield, Unity Reed players also honored
ALL-CLASS 6 FOOTBALL TEAM/Prince William County members
Coach of the Year: Darryl Overton, Freedom (Woodbridge)
Defensive Player of the Year: T.J. Bush, Jr., Freedom (Woodbridge)
Offensive Player of the Year: Jeff Overton Jr., Soph., Freedom (Woodbridge)
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback: Tristan Evans, Jr., Freedom (Woodbridge)
Running back: Jeff Overton Jr., Soph. Freedom (Woodbridge)
Offensive line: Cole Suber, Sr., Patriot
Offensive line: Adrian Crespin, Sr., Freedom (Woodbridge)
Wide receiver: JuJu Preston, Soph., Freedom (Woodbridge)
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive line: T.J. Bush, Jr., Freedom (Woodbridge)
Linebacker: Amare Campbell, Sr., Unity Reed
Linebacker: Devin Reeves, Soph., Freedom (Woodbridge)
Defensive back: Kendall Bannister, Sr., Freedom (Woodbridge)
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
Tight end: Aaron Duncan, Jr., Freedom (Woodbridge)
All-purpose: Brayden Boggs, Jr., Battlefield
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive line: Jewel Harris, Jr., Freedom (Woodbridge)
Linebacker: Caleb Woodson, Sr., Battlefield
Defensive back: Cam Courtney, Jr., Freedom (Woodbridge)
All-purpose: Quentin Harrison, Sr., Patriot
