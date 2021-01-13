Motion: That the Prince William County School Board modify the Superintendent’s phased in Return to Learning Plan, as presented by the Superintendent and approved by the School Board on October 21, 2020, to delay for an additional month the proposed return dates for all students above the second and third grade level in order to continue to monitor applicable health metrics and vaccine distribution; that the Board receives information regarding the feasibility of these new dates at its February 17, 2021 School Board meeting; and further, that in the interim, the Superintendent shall retain the authority to take such measures as he considers necessary to protect the health of students and staff, including measures needed to respond to the impact of the pandemic on individual schools.
Motion by Babur B Lateef, second by Jennifer Wall.
Final Resolution: Motion Passed
Yes: Babur B Lateef, Diane Raulston, Jennifer Wall, Lisa A Zargarpur, Justin Wilk
No: Adele Jackson, Lillie Jessie, Loree Williams
