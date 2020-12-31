The Fauquier County School Board decided to delay a decision Wednesday on whether the high school winter sports season would begin on Jan. 6, when the schools reopen after winter break under a virtual instructional model.
The Virginia High School League has ruled that an abbreviated season could begin that day, but at least two school board members – Chairman Duke Bland (Marshall District) and Stephanie Litter-Reber (Lee District) -- said they believe students athletes should not be allowed to play and practice together if it is not safe enough for students to be learning in classrooms.
Bland said, “If we are in all-virtual model, why would we allow student athletes to be in close proximity? April [Achter] and Daniel [Ferrell, of the Virginia Department of Health] say, ‘January is going to be hell.' I will not support athletes getting together Jan. 6.”
Suzanne Sloane (Scott District) emphasized that all VHSL mitigation guidelines would be followed and that students should be allowed to return to the field.
Frank Finn, assistant superintendent for student services and special education, said that he had been meeting with athletic directors and principals about the sports season. If the winter season doesn’t start on Jan. 6, he said, it could not happen at all. The already shortened season was scheduled to be over by Feb. 1.
Wrestling, he added, was a particular concern. “There is no way wrestlers can maintain social distancing.”
Sloane proposed that the school division proceed with the winter sports season beginning Jan. 6, except for wrestling. High school athletes would be required to follow all VHSL-suggested guidelines.
But board members agreed to wait until their Jan. 5 meeting before making a decision, so they could hear from athletic directors and principals, who would be invited to weigh in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.