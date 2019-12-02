The Prince William County School Board has selected three high school students to serve as student representatives on the school board for the 2019-20 school year.
Benjamin Kim, a junior at Stonewall Jackson High School, and Tahera Hamidi, a senior from Freedom High School, will serve as student representatives. Eliana Black, a senior at Hylton High School, will be an alternate.
Kim is a member of the Spanish Honor Society and Math Honor Society at Stonewall Jackson High School. He qualified for the Seaperch Robotics Nationals competition and has been involved in track and field, cross country, basketball, lacrosse and swimming, according to a school division announcement.
“My single goal would be to act as a voice for and represent the interests of all PWCS students,” Kim wrote in his application for the position. “The school board is aware of its need for youthful thinking; younger people think differently than board members who have seen it all. I can offer the school board a new perspective.”
Hamidi received a Freedom Eagle science award and an outstanding achievement award from the Freedom High School Choir. She is also a member of the Freedom Marching Band, National Honor Society and International Club, according to the school division announcement.
In her application for the board position, Hamidi wrote: “Throughout my high school career, there are many aspects that would have improved the experience if they were changed, improved, added, or even removed. Having a say in these matters and being able to better them for those who come after me would help me gain the satisfaction of having the power to do good and actually using it.”
Black earned a Girl Scout USA Medal of Honor and Silver Trefoil Award and was selected to attend the Virginia Summer Residential Governor's School for Humanities. She has also been involved in field hockey, swimming and lacrosse. This is third year the school board includes student representatives. The school board also amended its policy to add a student Senate this school year, which will be comprised of students from each of the county’s 12 high schools.
The student board representatives solicit the opinions and views of other high school students concerning issues before the school board. The students are non-voting members and serve for one term, which ends with the final school board meeting of the school year.
