REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
LINDSAY HOLDINGS, LLC
Lindsay Holdings, LLC, (“Lindsay”) is proposing to donate the former Kline’s Freeze building and associated fixtures (“Kline’s”), located at 8200 Centreville Road, Manassas, Virginia, to a qualified individual(s) or firm(s) (the “Donee”). The Donee must remove and relocate Kline’s to a place of the Donee’s choosing, at Donee’s expense. Lindsay is soliciting Requests for Proposals (RFP) for this project.
Proposals should be submitted to the attention of John Overend at Lindsay Auto, 22455 Cedar Green Road, Sterling, VA 20166.
For questions, please send email to john.overend@lindsaycars.com
Proposals must be submitted by noon on October 20, 2020
