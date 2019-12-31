 

 

Martin Luther King, Jr. Choir

All ages

Saturday, Jan. 4, 3 p.m.

Chinn Park Regional Library

Children from local schools raise their voices in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Rainbow Puppets: Open a Book

All Ages

Join us for a celebration of the joy of reading with Mother Goose, well-known children’s stories, and historical figures who succeeded because they read. Multiple dates and locations.

Girls Who Code

Grades 6 – 12

If you are interested in computer science and want to change the world with technology, have fun learning to code using script like Scratch, Python, JavaScript, and Thunkable. Registration required. Multiple dates and locations.

Teen Pools and Parks Job Fair and Interview Prep

Bull Run Regional Library

Ages 15 – 18

Thursday, Jan. 9, 7 p.m.

Prospective employers from Prince William County Parks and Recreation, Splashdown, and more local organizations will share jobs available to teens in Summer 2020. Practice interview techniques with managers! Snow Date: Jan. 16, 7 p.m.

Craft a Meditation Box

Potomac Community Library

Adults

Saturday, Jan. 11, 1 p.m.

Transform plain white boxes into unique creations through collage, all while learning about art therapy and mindfulness in a relaxing environment. Registration required.

Retirement: Making Your Money Last

Montclair Community Library

Adults

Tuesday, Jan. 14, 7 p.m.

Focus on preparing to meet your financial goals after your working years. Learn the ins and outs of personal finance with Jim Boltz, financial advisor with Edward Jones Investments.

Stuffed Animal Sleepover

Haymarket Gainesville Community Library

Families/All Ages

Friday, Jan. 24, 3:30 p.m.

Bring a stuffed animal friend to listen to a story, do activities, and sing songs. Leave them overnight to see what new friends they make and pick them up the next day. Registration required.

From Spark to Finish Writers’ Workshop: Montclair Community Library

Adults

Saturday, Jan. 11, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Join published writers Natalina Reis and P.M. Hernandez for this A to Z novel writing workshop. Walk through the publishing process, learn strategies to stay motivated, and find your writing tribe. Registration required.

