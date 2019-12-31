All ages
Saturday, Jan. 4, 3 p.m.
Chinn Park Regional Library
Children from local schools raise their voices in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Join us for a celebration of the joy of reading with Mother Goose, well-known children’s stories, and historical figures who succeeded because they read. Multiple dates and locations.
Grades 6 – 12
If you are interested in computer science and want to change the world with technology, have fun learning to code using script like Scratch, Python, JavaScript, and Thunkable. Registration required. Multiple dates and locations.
Teen Pools and Parks Job Fair and Interview Prep
Bull Run Regional Library
Ages 15 – 18
Thursday, Jan. 9, 7 p.m.
Prospective employers from Prince William County Parks and Recreation, Splashdown, and more local organizations will share jobs available to teens in Summer 2020. Practice interview techniques with managers! Snow Date: Jan. 16, 7 p.m.
Potomac Community Library
Adults
Saturday, Jan. 11, 1 p.m.
Transform plain white boxes into unique creations through collage, all while learning about art therapy and mindfulness in a relaxing environment. Registration required.
Retirement: Making Your Money Last
Montclair Community Library
Adults
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 7 p.m.
Focus on preparing to meet your financial goals after your working years. Learn the ins and outs of personal finance with Jim Boltz, financial advisor with Edward Jones Investments.
Haymarket Gainesville Community Library
Families/All Ages
Friday, Jan. 24, 3:30 p.m.
Bring a stuffed animal friend to listen to a story, do activities, and sing songs. Leave them overnight to see what new friends they make and pick them up the next day. Registration required.
From Spark to Finish Writers’ Workshop: Montclair Community Library
Adults
Saturday, Jan. 11, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Join published writers Natalina Reis and P.M. Hernandez for this A to Z novel writing workshop. Walk through the publishing process, learn strategies to stay motivated, and find your writing tribe. Registration required.
