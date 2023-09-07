Book cart at the Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center

Master Jail Officer K. McDonald, the programs coordinator at the Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center with the library book cart and some of the jail’s most avid readers. 

 

 

 
 Courtesy
book delivery

5,000 NEW BOOKS: The Prince William County Office of the Public Defender delivered a truckload of new books to the jail in August. Pictured, from left, arMaster Jail Officer J. McDougal; 1st Sgt. S. NaqviChief Public Defender Tracey Lenox and Master Jail Officer K. McDonald. inside the truck are an unidentified helper; Public Defender Office Mitigation Specialist Madelon Crosson; and Master Jail Officer J. McDaniel; and Master Jail Officer P. Alvarado. (In the forefront are two unidentified helpers from the jail). 
