Brr… it’s cold out there! Now’s a great time to grab a new book and a warm cup of tea, sit by a roaring fire and cuddle up with a fuzzy blanket. Purring cat optional.
You may be looking at your TBR (to be read) pile, or you might want to try something from the “most circulated list.”
Here’s every book, DVD and CD that was most popular among patrons of the Prince William Public Library System last year in each category.
Most circulated board book: “All About Spot,” by Eric Hill
Most circulated easy reader: “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus,” by Mo Willems
Most circulated juvenile biography: “Chasing Space: Young Readers’ Edition,” by Leland Melvin
Most circulated biography: “Educated: A Memoir,” by Tara Westover
Most circulated juvenile book-on-CD: “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Cabin Fever,” by Jeff Kinney
Most circulated book-on-CD: “Becoming,” by Michelle Obama
Most circulated juvenile DVD: Incredibles 2
Most circulated DVD: Bohemian Rhapsody
Most circulated juvenile fiction book: “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown,” by Jeff Kinney
Most circulated fiction book: “Where the Crawdads Sing,” by Delia Owens
Most circulated young adult fiction: “The Burning Maze,” by Rick Riordan
Most circulated young adult nonfiction: “Crush,” by Svetlana Chmakova
Most circulated juvenile music CD: Baby Shark: The Best of Baby Shark, by Pinkfong
Most circulated music CD: Grammy Nominees 2019
