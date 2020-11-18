Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park have so far lost 266 residents to COVID-19.
The county has so far lost 230 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 28 and Manassas Park, eight.
Victims include 154 men and 112 women; one was in their 20s, four were in their 30s, eight were in their 40s, 25 were in their 50s, 65 were in their 60s, 66 were in their 70s, and 95 were age 80 or older, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The VDH has not released age information on two of the local fatalities.
