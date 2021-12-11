Prince William Health District's COVID-19 death toll: 659

Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park have so far lost 659 residents to COVID-19 as of Friday, Dec. 10. The county has so far lost 590 residents since the start of the pandemic, while Manassas has lost 54 and Manassas Park, 15.
Age and gender: Victims include 375 men and 284 women; seven were in their 20s, 18 were in their 30s, 28 were in their 40s, 77 were in their 50s, 140 were in their 60s, 164 were in their 70s, and 225 were age 80 or older, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Race and ethnicity: Of the victims for which race and ethnicity information was available, 270 or 41.1% were white, 199 or 30.3% were Latino, 131 or 19.9% were Black, 49 or 7.5% were Asian or Pacific Islander, one (.2%) was Native American, and seven (1.1%) are listed as other.
