Internal Update for Elected Officials
Please see the information below regarding the health district’s effort to continue to provide vaccinations to the community as efficiently and quickly as possible while adhering to the requirements provided by the state.
Vaccination Site Update: In order to accommodate and provide more vaccinations to the public, the Prince William Health District’s vaccination clinic is being moved from Metz Middle School to Beacon Hall at George Mason University (GMU), Prince William Campus, on Saturday, January 16. That vaccination clinic will then open on Jan. 19, 2021.
Vaccination Update: Unfortunately, the Virginia Department of Health was notified yesterday, Friday, Jan. 15, that their order for more vaccines from the federal government would not be filled at this time. In addition, the Health District and other community vaccination sites were notified that their order of vaccines for the upcoming week will not be completely filled. This is extremely disappointing and concerning for everyone involved.
As of Saturday morning, the number of eligible recipients in the current scheduling system currently exceeds the number of appointments, so no additional invitations to create an account are being sent until the supply of vaccine received by the Health District increases.
Due to the limited availability of vaccine and the fact that appointments are now booked through Feb. 15, the county Emergency Operations Center assisted the Health District by establishing a new unified wait list application. The form is available here (the previous Google form will remain live and direct the user to the new form).
People will be asked a series of questions that determine their eligibility, and if they meet the criteria, they will be added to the wait list and contacted in the order in which they signed up once appointments become available.
It is important to note that completing this form will add the person to a wait list for when additional vaccine appointments become available. It does not automatically schedule them for an appointment. Due to limited vaccine availability from the federal government, it will likely be weeks before they are contacted to schedule an available appointment. If the Health District receives additional vaccines, then this timeframe will change.
It is also important to note that this survey process must be completed one time for each person; responses cannot be shared. For example, a husband and wife living in the same household and sharing the same phone number and email address must each submit this form separately with their name and date of birth.
For those who do not have access to a computer, the internet, or email, they may contact the Prince William Health District Call Center at 703-872-7759 to be added to this wait list by phone. The call center does not have the capability to take requests or make appointments, as call center agents are only able to enter information into this form.
Scheduling System Update: As Dr. Ansher briefed the Board on Tuesday, the Commonwealth has procured the PrepMod vaccine clinic and registration management system. The new system is expected to allow for more efficiency for the health district, as well as the end user. PrepMod will allow the public to enter their information online, fill out their forms online (minimizing the amount of time they will need to spend at the clinic) and sign up for an appointment and appointment reminders. In preparation for migration to this new system at the end of the month, and due to the lack of available vaccine, the Health District has suspended appointment slots beyond Feb. 15, as those appointments are expected to be available in the new PrepMod system in the coming weeks.
Call Center Update: The Health District’s call center experienced overwhelming demand this week. With the Governor’s announcement, the Health District increased the call center operators to help those without emails get pre-registered or answer vaccination questions. At the request of the Health District, the county’s Emergency Operations Center worked with them to relocate the center to a larger facility and are reassigning county staff to assist callers. Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 19, the call center will operate seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Those who are currently eligible to receive the vaccine but do not have access to a computer, the internet, or email, may contact the Prince William Health District Call Center at 703-872-7759 to be added to this wait list by phone.
