Prince William Health District announces vaccine clinics at county fair, Manassas Mall

Prince William County’s health department announced five upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics Monday, including two clinics to be held at the Prince William County Fair this week and three at Manassas Mall.
Prince William Health District, which serves residents of Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park, will bring a mobile vaccine clinic to the county fair on Wednesday, Aug. 18 and Thursday, Aug. 19 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. each day.
Health officials will be offering first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine for people aged 12 years or older, as well as the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. No appointment is necessary. The county fair is located at 10624 Dumfries Road.
Local health officials will then hold a Moderna vaccine clinic at the Manassas Mall the following day, Friday, Aug. 20, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. People interested in attending can register ahead of time, but walk-up appointments are also available, according to a health district flyer.
A back-to-school vaccine clinic will be held at Manassas Mall on Tuesday, Aug. 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is a walk-in clinic with no appointments. Health officials will be offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to students aged 12 or older. Health officials will also offer tetanus and meningitis vaccines. Students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive a vaccine.
A Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic for anyone 12 years or older will be held on Monday, Aug. 30 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Manassas Mall. People interested in attending can walk up or make an appointment ahead of time.
