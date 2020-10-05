The Prince William Education Association strongly believes that in order to provide a safe and equitable working and learning environment for all, it is imperative that the Division maintain virtual instruction for the forseeable future.
The number of cases in Virginia continues to rise at the same rate as in late June. There is no significant data indicating that returning to school in November will be equitable, let along safe.
Many of our families have barriers to voicing their choice in how their children attend school, and the division’s decision to make that choice for them if they do not respond is reprehensible and will lead to our economically disadvantaged minority and English language learner students to be disproportionately sent into harm’s way. This is unacceptable.
The faculty, staff and students have performed a Herculean task adapting to the start of school and they have done so with great success. To ensure equity and continuity for all learners, it is crucial that proven learning routines are supported, not upended.
As the mental health of all is of great concern, it would be foolish to capsize a process that we all have worked so hard to make successful.
It is of utmost importance that this division’s leadership keep their word – that the safety of our children is our highest priority.
