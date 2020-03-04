Priscilla Ford of Bristow was named to the 2019 Chancellor’s List at Troy University.
Charles Nimmo of Manassas graduated from Troy University with a Master of Science in Management degree.
Amanda Thompson of Woodbridge was inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at the University of North Carolina.
Sardor Danier of Gainesville and a student at Randolph-Macon University was selected to compete in the District XIV Choral Competition.
Woodbridge residents Connor Wallace and Steven Chergosky and cadets in the James Madison University Army ROTC, were selected to assist with the flag display for Veterans Day honoring fallen veterans in the Global War on Terror in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Manassas residents Liam Turner and Robin Reach and cadets in the James Madison University Army ROTC, were selected to assist with the flag display for Veterans Day honoring fallen veterans in the Global War on Terror in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Dumfries residents who have been named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Mississippi College include Patricia Crozier and Ezra McCaw.
Joshua Sylke of Woodbridge and a member of the James Madison University Brass Band performed onstage with the Cory Band, the world’s top brass band ensemble.
Austin Boyd of Woodbridge was inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at the University of Tennessee.
Meghan Hickerson of Bristow was inducted into the Alpha Chi National Honor Society at Harding University.
Manassas residents Annie Castilla and Emma VanDenBerg were named as members of the Bob Jones University Symphony Orchestra.
Bristow residents George Deng and Makayla McGowan were inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Virginia Commonwealth University.
Erin Foulke of Gainesville was inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at the University of Kentucky.
Emma Buchko of Dumfries was inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Virginia Commonwealth University.
Haylee Waldrond of Woodbridge was inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Virginia Commonwealth University.
David Wesdock of Manassas was named to the summer 2019 dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic.
Zachary Haynes of Woodbridge and a student at Bob Jones University was selected as a member of the University Singers.
Emma VanDenBerg of Manassas and a student at Bob Jones University was selected as a member of the University Singers.
Sergeant First Class Manuel Oquendo of Woodbridge reenlisted for continued service in the New York Army National Guard with the Medical Command.
Owen Dougherty of Haymarket and a student at Cedarville University competed as a member of the forensics team and won an individual award.
Lola Danier of Gainesville and a student at Randolph-Macon Academy was elected the secretary of the school’s Student Council Association for the 2019-20 school year.
Sardor Danier of Gainesville was named to the first quarter 2019-20 dean’s list at Randolph-Macon Academy.
Jaylen McLeod of Woodbridge was named to the first quarter 2019-20 dean’s list at Randolph-Macon Academy.
Gainesville residents Lola Danier and Kamila Yusupova were named to the first quarter 2019-20 president’s list at Randolph-Macon Academy.
Ana Sophia Glotfelty of Bristow was named to the first quarter 2019-20 president’s list at Randolph-Macon Academy.
Mallory Jean Fisher of Manassas was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Angelo State University.
Andrew Frye of Woodbridge was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Elmira College.
Garrett Cook of Bristow was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Mansfield College.
Gainesville residents Michaela Baker, Andrew Bannan, Caitlyn Bannan, Joseph Bendekovic and Cassidy Lee were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Belmont University.
Allyssa Hairfield of Manassas was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Belmont University.
Morgan Pettit of Gainesville was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Belmont University.
Grant Amoateng of Bristow and a student at Eastern Mennonite University completed a cross cultural experience in Washington Community Scholars’ Center.
Garrett T. Creswell of Bristow graduated from Clemson University with a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematical sciences.
Jillian Domenech of Woodbridge graduated from Clemson University with a Master of Education in teaching and learning.
Antonio A. Ligi of Manassas graduated from Clemson University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English.
Maria Kim of Woodbridge was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania.
Woodbridge residents John Barrows and Jason Timmons graduated from Troy University.
Andrew Flournoy of Manassas was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at the University of North Georgia.
Manassas residents Annie Castilla and Emma VanDenBerg were named to the fall 2019 president’s list at Bob Jones University.
Nate Romanowski of Nokesville was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Bucknell University.
Miracle Loveland of Manassas Park was named to the fall 2019 provost’s list at Troy University.
Megan White of Gainesville graduated from Harding University with a Master of Arts in excellence in teaching.
Julia Burks of Haymarket was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Becker College.
Zaire Hall-Hamilton of Woodbridge was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Baldwin Wallace University.
Erin Foulke of Gainesville was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at the University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences.
James Owusu-Agyemang of Woodbridge was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Culver-Stockton College.
Ana Moss of Nokesville was named to the fall 2019 president’s list at Pensacola Christian College.
Kelly Krotzer of Manassas was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Susquehanna University.
Madison Holtz of Haymarket was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at the University of Iowa.
Drake Marshall of Gainesville was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Wilkes University.
Emilie Finken of Woodbridge was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Worcester Polytechnic Institute.
Derek Rosales of Woodbridge was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Champlain College.
Alexander J. Stecco of Manassas was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at The University of Scranton.
Sasha Brown of Woodbridge was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Widener University.
Woodbridge residents Dannielle Gayneaux and Sarah-Kate Mills were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Bob Jones University.
Robert Powell of Montclair was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Bob Jones University.
Woodbridge residents Michelle Gayneaux, Hannah McMillan and Esther Tonnesen were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Pensacola Christian College.
Kevin Towery of Gainesville was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Pensacola Christian College.
Kelli Duffus of Nokesville was named to the fall 2019 dean’s honor list at Cedarville University.
Emily Heidenreich of Bristow was named to the fall 2019 dean’s honor list at Cedarville University.
Samantha Gibbs of Dumfries was named to the fall 2019 dean’s honor list at Cedarville University.
Rachel Pennington of Catharpin was named to the fall 2019 dean’s honor list at Cedarville University.
Jamie Corzo of Bristow was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Eastern Mennonite University.
Gainesville residents Lola Danier and Sardor Danier were named to the second quarter 2019-20 president’s list at Randolph-Macon Academy.
Ana Glotfelty of Bristow was named to the second quarter 2019-20 president’s list at Randolph-Macon Academy.
Layla Danier of Gainesville was named to the second quarter 2019-20 president’s list at Randolph-Macon Academy.
Caitlyn Foster of Woodbridge, and a member of the James Madison University School of Theatre and Dance, performed in the world premiere of Walls: An American Story.
Jaylen McLeod of Woodbridge was named to the second quarter 2019-20 dean’s list at Randolph-Macon Academy.
Kelsey Luther of Bristow was named to the fall 2019 president’s list at Coastal Carolina University.
Mia Marquez of Woodbridge was named to the fall 2019 president’s list at Coastal Carolina University.
Isiuwa Oghagbon of Haymarket was named to the fall 2019 president’s list at Coastal Carolina University.
Woodbridge residents Lauren Conners, Sean Stovall and Julie Zylich were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University.
Reagan Baugher of Bristow was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University.
Kelsey Shrum of Gainesville was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University.
Kayla Washington of Manassas Park was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University.
Abigail Jones of Bristow was named to the fall 2019 highest honors dean’s list at McDaniel College.
Anna Mondoro of Dumfries was named to the fall 2019 high honors dean’s list at McDaniel College.
Kyle Kunzer of Manassas was named to the fall 2019 high honors dean’s list at McDaniel College.
Ezerae Ham of Dale City was named to the fall 2019 honors dean’s list at McDaniel College.
Kyle Petak of Manassas Park was named to the fall 2019 honors dean’s list at McDaniel College.
Mariama Mohammed of Woodbridge was named to the fall 2019 honors dean’s list at McDaniel College.
Garrett Thomas of Bristow was named to the fall 2019 president’s list at Clemson University.
Kyle Thomas of Woodbridge was named to the fall 2019 president’s list at Clemson University.
Caitlyn Noelle Murphy of Haymarket was named to the fall 2019 president’s list at Clemson University.
Charles J. Dillon of Manassas was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Clemson University.
Emma Elizabeth Grace Goerl of Gainesville was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Clemson University.
Stephanie Reese Hilton of Bristow was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Clemson University.
Shermane Andre Pressley, Jr. of Woodbridge was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Clemson University.
Jennifer Lynn Rigney of Bristow was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Clemson University.
Adrianna Beatriz Venezia of Haymarket was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Clemson University.
Woodbridge residents Thyrick Pitts, Jr. and Makenna Dixon were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at the University of Delaware.
Jordan Dobak of Gainesville was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at the University of Delaware.
Steven Bae of Bristow was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at the University of Delaware.
Samuel O. Scott of Haymarket was named to the fall 2019 highly selective dean’s list at Colby College.
Grace Sheehy of Woodbridge was named to the fall 2019 highly selective dean’s list at Colby College.
Lillian Luong of Bristow was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island.
Hannah Marquardt of Manassas was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island.
Sydney Failla of Haymarket was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at the University of South Carolina Aiken.
Lauryn Laslie of Woodbridge was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at the University of South Carolina Aiken.
Katharine Hanifen of Woodbridge was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Emerson College.
Manassas residents Mary Grace Coltharp and Anya Bazin were named to the fall 2019 president’s list at Mount St. Mary’s University.
Woodbridge residents Brenda Rivera-Rivas and Anya Diaz were named to the fall 2019 president’s list at Mount St. Mary’s University.
Rachel Rollins of Bristow was named to the fall 2019 president’s list at Mount St. Mary’s University.
David Savidge of Dumfries was named to the fall 2019 president’s list at Mount St. Mary’s University.
Susanna Goergen of Haymarket was named to the fall 2019 president’s list at Mount St. Mary’s University.
Christian Gardner of Woodbridge was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Seton Hall University.
Ashley Stokes of Manassas Park was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Seton Hall University.
Joseph Cooper of Manassas, and a member of the Sport Business Association (SBA) at Shenandoah University, worked at the Super Bowl LIV as a volunteer with the Miami Host Committee and NFL On Location Experiences.
Christopher Frederick of Woodbridge was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Saint Francis University.
Devin Whitaker of Bristow was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Saint Francis University.
Elizabeth Kramer of Dumfries was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at the University of Dallas.
James Gallagher of Woodbridge was named to the fall 2019 honor roll at the University of Dallas.
Celia McCardell of Bristow was named to the fall 2019 honor roll at the University of Dallas.
Edward O’Keefe of Manassas was named to the fall 2019 honor roll at the University of Dallas.
Emma Johnson of Woodbridge earned the distinction of faculty honors for fall 2019 at Georgia Institute of Technology.
Steven Shipley of Bristow earned the distinction of faculty honors for fall 2019 at Georgia Institute of Technology.
Choukri Nyon of Manassas was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Georgia Institute of Technology.
Amber Maloney of Dumfries was named to the fall 2019 president’s list at Miami University.
Maria Bernardini Piazza of Manassas graduated from Lehigh University with a Master of Science degree with a major in molecular biology.
Lydia Kang of Catharpin was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Wheaton College.
Devon Babcock of Woodbridge was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Trevecca Nazarene University.
Ana Glotfelty of Bristow, and a student at Randolph-Macon Academy, participated in the 50 Yard Challenge. This worldwide challenge designed by Raising Men Lawn Care Services encourages children to go into their neighborhoods and mow 50 yards, for free, for the elderly, disabled, single parents, or veterans.
Jaylen McLeod of Woodbridge, and a student at Randolph-Macon Academy, participated in the 50 Yard Challenge. This worldwide challenge designed by Raising Men Lawn Care Services encourages children to go into their neighborhoods and mow 50 yards, for free, for the elderly, disabled, single parents, or veterans.
Kamila Yusupova of Gainesville, and a student at Randolph-Macon Academy, participated in the 50 Yard Challenge. This worldwide challenge designed by Raising Men Lawn Care Services encourages children to go into their neighborhoods and mow 50 yards, for free, for the elderly, disabled, single parents, or veterans.
Kayleigh Krause of Bristow was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Frostburg State University.
Kathryn Onyundo of Woodbridge was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Frostburg State University.
Joseph Pettit of Manassas was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Frostburg State University.
Graham Walker of Haymarket was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Frostburg State University.
Rachel Kartel of Bristow graduated from Frostburg State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in exercise and sport science.
DJ Hill of Woodbridge, and a member of Eastern Mennonite University’s basketball team, was named the men’s basketball Old Dominion Athletic Conference Player of the Week.
Elvin Canas of Manassas Park, and a student at Shenandoah University, was selected to travel to Bhutan as part of Shenandoah University’s Global Citizenship Project (GCP).
Abigail Ross of Woodbridge was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Grove City College.
Prajina Adhikari of Haymarket was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Grove City College.
Catherine Root of Woodbridge was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Grove City College.
Titus Carpenter of Dumfries graduated from Pensacola Christian College with a Bachelor of Arts degree.
Woodbridge residents who graduated from Pensacola Christian College include Melissa Dishong who earned a Bachelor of Science degree and Joseph Grimes who earned a Bachelor of Science degree.
Nokesville residents who have been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Shenandoah University include Ethan Bigbee, Kevin Carlton, Elizabeth Meldrum and Kyle Pullin.
Haymarket residents who have been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Shenandoah University include Gretchen Bronson, Isabella Morello and Anna Railsback.
Manassas residents who have been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Shenandoah University include Joseph Cooper, Jacob Dana, Mackenzie Dierberg, Katalina Diller, Jordan Heisen, Princess Ara Hermes, Lianne Kemavor, Marisa Kiser, Ethan Laird, Megan Mallon, Lian Mendez, Elizabeth Thacker, Nicholas Villacorte and Danielle Williams.
Gainesville residents who have been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Shenandoah University include Victoria Fahrney, Emily Hamlin, Emily Miller and Megan Moye.
Bristow residents who have been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Shenandoah University include Charmaine Flores, Sophia Gillam, Nicole Hope, Sylvie Mulanga and Amy Travis.
Woodbridge residents who have been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Shenandoah University include Kiana Johnson, Amanda Leyva, Angela Menoyo, Emily Williams and Lucia Zelaya Villatoro.
Dennis Griffith of Triangle was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Shenandoah University.
Angelina Sothmann of Dumfries was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Shenandoah University.
Gretchen Bronson of Haymarket was named to the fall 2019 president’s list at Shenandoah University.
Nokesville residents who have been named to the fall 2019 president’s list at Shenandoah University include Kevin Carlton and Elizabeth Meldrum.
Manassas residents who have been named to the fall 2019 president’s list at Shenandoah University include Joseph Cooper, Mackenzie Dierberg, Katalina Diller, Megan Malon, Liam Mendez and Nicholas Villacorte.
Dennis Griffith of Triangle was named to the fall 2019 president’s list at Shenandoah University.
Gainesville residents who have been named to the fall 2019 president’s list at Shenandoah University include Emily Hamlin and Emily Miller.
Nicole Hope of Bristow was named to the fall 2019 president’s list at Shenandoah University.
Woodbridge residents who have been named to the fall 2019 president’s list at Shenandoah University include Angela Menoyo and Emily Williams.
Selena C. Ralph of Bristow was named to the fall 2019 president’s list at The University of Alabama.
Sophia Elyse Ricciardi of Catharpin was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at The University of Alabama.
Amber Lyn Bisenieks of Gainesville was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at The University of Alabama.
Nicholas M. Kash of Gainesville was named to the fall 2019 president’s list at The University of Alabama.
Haymarket residents who have been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at The University of Alabama include Ashley Elizabeth Fowler, Anna Lynn Parsons and McKenzie Kathleen Riddle.
Haymarket residents who have been named to the fall 2019 president’s list at The University of Alabama include Hope L. Saunders and Courtney Nicole Zak.
Manassas residents who have been named to the fall 2019 president’s list at The University of Alabama include Taylor Rose Mann, Reese Carolann Miller and Abigail Lynn Whitacre.
Kira Mai Wence of Manassas Park was named to the fall 2019 president’s list at The University of Alabama.
Nokesville residents who have been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at The University of Alabama include Blake John Jarrell and Maria Angelina Mendo.
Stephanie J. Parker of Triangle was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at The University of Alabama.
Woodbridge residents who have been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at The University of Alabama include Ruby Madison Ford and Aran Shea McDermott.
Manassas residents who graduated from James Madison University include Gabriel Cucalon who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in anthropology, Angela Viera who earned a Master of Business Administration in business administration executive leadership, Peter O’Brien who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication studies, Sergio Carrizo who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in communication studies, Kathryn Keegan who earned a Master of Education in education, Jonathan Cavey who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in management, Lillian Thongsavanh who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing, Brittni Wright who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology and Cullen Green who earned a Bachelor of Social Work in social work.
Bristow residents who graduated from James Madison University include Alexander Dudek who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in anthropology, Melanie Johnson who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in communication sciences and disorders, Richard Skelton who earned a Master of Education in education, Katlyn Wright who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in health sciences, Samuel Knies who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in individualized study, Brett Peters who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in justice studies and Olivia Bright who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing.
Gainesville residents who graduated from James Madison University include Alexander Dean who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biology, Erica Blaine who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in interdisciplinary liberal studies, Huda Abdulkadir who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing, Ashley Martin who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing, Sun Kim who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing and Megan Schaming who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology.
Haymarket residents who graduated from James Madison University include Tyler Wolfe who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biology, Haydon Parham who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in economics, Jessica Garcia who earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in graphic design, Brandon Pfost who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing and Katherine Chang who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing.
Dumfries residents who graduated from James Madison University include Arnaldo Vazquez who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in communication studies, Thanh Pham who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in computer information systems, Rebekah Whittaker who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in interdisciplinary liberal studies, Brian Strope who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in management and Amelia McKinney-Odasso who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology.
Woodbridge residents who graduated from James Madison University include Michelle Rajs who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in communication studies, Cassandra Raymo who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in health sciences, Tara McMillan who graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in individualized study, Sarah Ervin who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in interdisciplinary liberal studies, Brian Raley who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in management, Connor Bloxton who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in management, Riddhi Sengupta who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in math, Ashley Starkston who earned Bachelor of Music degree in music, Mackenzie McNamee who earned a Master of Physician Assistant Studies degree and Mary Osei who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science.
Udip Sharma of Manassas Park graduated from James Madison University with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in finance.
William Trouve of Triangle graduated from James Madison University with a Bachelor of Science degree in health sciences.
Annie Castilla of Manassas, and a student at Bob Jones University, was selected to participate in the South Carolina Intercollegiate Band and performed at a concert at the Alumni Center of the University of South Carolina.
Amber Maloney of Dumfries graduated from Miami University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in applied communication.
Patrick Ryan of Manassas, received a Gold Star for academic achievement and was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at The Citadel.
Elizabeth Kramer of Dumfries and a member of Crusaders for Life, the largest student club at the University of Dallas, traveled to Washington, D.C. to participate in the annual National March for Life.
Manassas residents who have been named to the fall 2019 president’s list at James Madison University include Taylor Feaganes, Rafi Faraj, Kelly Hayes, Kayla Copeland, Madison Moore, Anna Kronlein, Kaitlin Costello, Madeleine Such, Katheryn Greene, Emma Anderson, Seqouia Smith and Angelina Clark.
Bristow residents who have been named to the fall 2019 president’s list at James Madison University include Samantha Alexander, Lauren Bascelli, Emily Vorholt, Danielle Millard, Stephanie Soucek, Dillon Call and Megan Paje.
Gainesville residents who have been named to the fall 2019 president’s list at James Madison University include Laura Keane, Kelly Cross, Variah Hauge, Ireland Benavides, Erica Blaine, Kaitlyn Steen, Christopher Giunta, Mary Alphonse, Ashley Martin, Victoria Cerniglia, Olivia Thornlow and Joseph Newell.
Haymarket residents who have been named to the fall 2019 president’s list at James Madison University include Noah Zupan, Jack McGeoghegan, Jessica Garcia, Cathleen Lear, Corbyn Harris and Philip Frimel.
Nokesville residents who have been named to the fall 2019 president’s list at James Madison University include Julia Desmedt and Katelyn Kenner.
Dumfries residents who have been named to the fall 2019 president’s list at James Madison University include Tiffany Jackson, Brianna McHugh, Rebekah Whittaker, Rachel Roessel and Blanca Berrios Canada.
Woodbridge residents who have been named to the fall 2019 president’s list at James Madison University include Jaxon Krieger, Megan Brobst, Dausny Cruz, Sarah Ervin, Laura Webb, Madelyne Stratten, Eliana Harnage, Rileigh Perkins, Lillie Jacob, Nicholas Dunard, Haly Jungwirth, Savanna Meyer, Colleen Kilgallon, Michelle Rajs and Joshua Cohen.
Rose Dunn of Woodbridge was inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Nova Southeastern University.
Sean Wisnewski of Bristow was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology.
Ella Weaver of Gainesville was named to the fall 2019 president’s list at Kennesaw State University.
Madison Holtz of Haymarket and a student at the University of Iowa, participated in the 26th annual student-led Dance Marathon which raised more than $2.8 million for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
Woodbridge residents Mia Marquez and Julie Zylich volunteered at the 10th annual Women’s Leadership Conference and Celebration of Inspiring Women. The event was hosted by Women in Philanthropy and Leadership for Coastal Carolina University and took place in Myrtle Beach.
