Roslyn Henderson of Woodbridge graduated from Bradley University with a degree in counseling clinical mental health.
Tanner J. Boucher of Bristow graduated from Colby College with a Bachelor of Arts degree.
Nana Banahene of Woodbridge graduated from Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine with a Master of Biomedical Sciences degree.
Chanelle Chatman of Haymarket was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Georgia State University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree.
Lemlem Berta of Bristow graduated from Georgia State University with a bachelor’s degree.
Woodbridge residents who have been named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Eastern Mennonite University include Gabby McMillon and Jasmine Wilson.
Teresa Croce of Lake Ridge and a student at Coastal Carolina University, participated in the education aboard program in the Bahamas in Biology of Sharks at the Bimini Biological Field Station (BBFS).
Alexis Champion of Gainesville was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Bucknell University.
Maegan Mikkelsen of Woodbridge was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Bucknell University.
Brian Zylich of Woodbridge graduated from Worcester Polytechnic Institute with a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science with high distinction.
Ryan Tracy of Manassas and a student at the University of Alabama, will participate in UA’s Cooperative Education Program for summer 2019 working at Eaton Aerospace.
Madeline D’Elia of Bristow graduated from Eastern Mennonite University with a Master of Arts degree in counseling.
Alyssa Kozacek of Gainesville received a white coat at the Lincoln Memorial University-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine (LMU-DCOM) White Coat Ceremony.
Sara Maddalena Evans of Nokesville graduated from Hollins University with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology and Bachelor of Arts degree in environmental science.
Christian Hansen of Manassas graduated from Eastern Mennonite University with a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology.
Isiuwa O. Oghagbon of Haymarket was named to the spring 2019 president’s list at Coastal Carolina University.
Woodbridge residents who have been named to the spring 2019 president’s list at Coastal Carolina University include Brianna J. Oliver and Sean Stovall.
Annelise Ettema of Manassas graduated from Grove City College.
Jesse Jerreld of Woodbridge graduated from Grove City College.
Andrew Gould of Haymarket graduated from American International College with a Bachelors’s degree in economics and finance.
Clara Armstrong of Manassas Park graduated from Harding University with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing.
Sardor Danier of Gainesville and a student at Randolph-Macon Academy, received the Honorable Mention Award for his outstanding score on the Level 2 Spanish National Exam.
Andrea Augustoski of Dumfries graduated from Mary Baldwin University with a Bachelor of Arts degree.
Dianna Tran of Manassas Park graduated from Mary Baldwin University with a Bachelor of Arts Summa Cum Laude degree.
Nichole Moss of Bristow graduated from Troy University with a Bachelor of Science degree.
Erin Wittenberg of Bristow was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Elizabethtown College.
Caroline Smith of Triangle graduated from the University of Mississippi with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree.
Matthew Crouse of Haymarket graduated from the University of Mississippi with a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice
Yevgeniy Primbetov of Gainesville graduated from Eastern Mennonite University with a Bachelor of Science degree in management and organizational development.
Christian Hansen of Manassas graduated from Eastern Mennonite University with a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology.
Grant Amoateng of Bristow graduated from Eastern Mennonite University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in social work.
Jasmine Wilson of Woodbridge graduated from Eastern Mennonite University with a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology.
Stephanie Primbetov of Gainesville graduated from Eastern Mennonite University with a Bachelor of Science degree in leadership and organizational management.
Abiy Assefa of Woodbridge graduated from Worcester Polytechnic Institute with a Master of Engineering degree in power systems engineering.
John Kochan of Gainesville graduated from Worcester Polytechnic Institute with a Master of Science degree in systems engineering.
Brian Zylich of Woodbridge graduated from Worcester Polytechnic Institute with a Master of Science degree in computer science.
David William Brewster of Gainesville graduated from the University of Scranton with a Master of Business Administration degree in healthcare management and international business.
Kayla R. Bianchi of Bristow was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University.
Lauren S. Conners of Woodbridge was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University.
Jessica M. Evans of Manassas was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University.
Jake R. Viator of Gainesville was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University.
Kayla L. Washington of Manassas Park was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University.
Jason M. Nugent of Woodbridge was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University.
Catherine Root of Woodbridge was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Grove City College.
Prajina Adhikari of Haymarket was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Grove City College.
Abigail Ross of Woodbridge was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Grove City College.
Laura Johnson of Woodbridge was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Mount St. Mary’s University.
Megan McCaskey of Manassas Park was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Mount St. Mary’s University.
David Savidge of Dumfries was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Mount St. Mary’s University.
Bristow residents who have been named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Mount St. Mary’s University include Samantha Mathis and Rachel Rollins.
Manassas residents who have been named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Mount St. Mary’s University include Mary Grace Coltharp, Kelly Van Dyke and Mark Van Dyke.
Anthony Dupre of Bristow graduated from Georgie Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Science degree in aerospace engineering.
Erin Paciorkowski of Woodbridge graduated from Georgia Institute of Technology with a Master of Science degree in computer science.
Bristow residents who graduated from the University of Iowa include David Leventhal andClay Tasler.
Kyle Thomas Konicki of Woodbridge was named to the spring 2019 president’s list at Clemson University.
Ashley Kathryn Cackett of Manassas was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Clemson University.
Stephanie Reese Hilton of Bristow was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Clemson University.
Dianna Tran of Manassas Park was inducted into The Honor Society of Omicron Delta Epsilon at Mary Baldwin University.
Bristow residents who graduated from the University of Iowa include David Leventhal who earned a Bachelor of Liberal Arts degree and Clay Tasler who earned a BA degree in psychology.
Lillian Luong of Bristow was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island.
Drake Marshall of Gainesville was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Wilkes University.
Alexander J. Stecco of Manassas was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at the University of Scranton.
Amara Moss of Woodbridge was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Lincoln Memorial University.
Anna Mondoro of Dumfries was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list with honors at McDaniel College.
Elizabeth Ryan of Woodbridge was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Ithaca College.
Sardor Danier of Gainesville was inducted into the National Spanish Honor Society at Randolph-Macon Academy.
Steven Bae of Bristow was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at the University of Delaware.
Jordan Dobak of Gainesville was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at the University of Delaware.
Thyrick Pitts, Jr. of Woodbridge was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at the University of Delaware.
Ella Vanderzyl of Manassas was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at the University of Delaware.
Nicole Robin of Manassas graduated from Bellevue University with a Master of Business Administration degree.
Emily Doyle of Woodbridge graduated from SUNY New Paltz with a Bachelor of Science degree in adolescence ed: social studies.
Emma Johnson of Woodbridge was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list with honors at Georgia Institute of Technology.
Choukri Nyon of Manassas was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Georgia Institute of Technology.
Olivia Prentiss of Triangle graduated from Becker College with an Associate degree in nursing.
Michael Kerner of Manassas was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at the University of Dayton.
Trevon Hines of Dumfries was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at the University of Maine at Presque Isle.
Samuel O. Scott of Haymarket was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Colby College.
Sydney Faille of Haymarket was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at USC Aiken.
Lauryn Leslie of Woodbridge was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at USC Aiken.
Victoria E. Brumley of Manassas graduated from SUNY Oswego with a Bachelor of Science degree in zoology.
Manav Sarkaria of Gainesville was named to the spring 2019 president’s list at Miami University.
Sardor Danier of Gainesville was inducted into the Byzantium Chapter of the National English Honor Society at Randolph-Macon Academy.
Maria Kruger of Woodbridge was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Miami University.
