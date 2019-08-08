Collin Raymond Coyne of Bristow graduated from The University of Alabama with a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering.
David James Hanggi of Manassas Park graduated from The University of Alabama with a Bachelor of Science degree and a Master of Arts degree.
Chelsea Marie Kramer of Woodbridge graduated from The University of Alabama with a Bachelor of Science degree.
William Sexton Parker Mathews of Haymarket graduated from The University of Alabama with a Bachelor of Science degree in commerce and business administration.
Allen James Parker of Triangle graduated from The University of Alabama with a Master of Science degree in mechanical engineering.
Woodbridge residents who have been named to the spring 2019 president’s list at James Madison University include Atabongnkeng Bezankeng Atabong, Catherine Bonta, Megan Brobst, Shannon Brown, Sarah Ervin, Tyler Garza, Lillie Jacob, Andrew Kucharuk, John David Mirambel, Samantha Neusse, Megan Schumacher, Djounelle Tolo, and Julia Yamnicky.
Bristow residents who have been named to the spring 2019 president’s list at James Madison University include Paulina Bauer, Haylee Boyd, Dillon Call, Megan Crosman, Danielle Millard, Andriana Robbins, and Stephanie Soucek.
Gainesville residents who have been named to the spring 2019 president’s list at James Madison University include Erica Blaine, Madeleine Brant, Kelly Cross, Tanner Key, Abigail Mumma, Olivia Mumma, and Peov Nhek.
Manassas residents who have been named to the spring 2019 president’s list at James Madison University include Kaitlin Costello, Cameron Deal, Daniel Deem, Caitlin Henry, Taylor Hinebaugh, Alexis Hughes, Norman Jones, Sydney LaScola, Harley Meade, Hannah Moulen, Hayley Nordike, Seqouia Smith, Timothy Van Gorder, Autumn Wotton and Katia Zillic.
Haymarket residents who have been named to the spring 2019 president’s list at James Madison University include Annie Dwyer, Jordan Fincham, Jessica Garcia, Atticus Jones, Cathleen Lear, Brandon Pfost, Ariana Reeder, and Jack Velardi.
Dumfries residents who have been named to the spring 2019 president’s list at James Madison University include Norman Ellis, Brooke Gianni, Tiffany Jackson, Rachel Roessel, and Rebekah Whittaker.
Manassas Park residents who have been named to the spring 2019 president’s list at James Madison University include Amanda Kennedy and Karla Vargas.
John Brymer of Montclair was named to the spring 2019 president’s list at James Madison University.
Serena Ralph of Bristow was named to the spring 2019 president’s list at The University of Alabama.
Sophia Ricciardi of Catharpin was named to the spring 2019 president’s list at The University of Alabama.
Connor Moore of Haymarket was named to the spring 2019 president’s list at The University of Alabama.
Kira Wence of Manassas Park was named to the spring 2019 president’s list at The University of Alabama.
Blake Jarrell of Nokesville was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at The University of Alabama.
Stephanie Parker of Triangle was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at The University of Alabama.
Gainesville residents who have been named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at The University of Alabama include Amber Bisenieks and Nicholas Kash.
Abigail Whitacre of Manassas was named to the spring 2019 president’s list at The University of Alabama.
Audrey Flavin of Woodbridge was named to the spring 2019 president’s list at The University of Alabama.
Ryan Tracy of Manassas was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at The University of Alabama.
Aran McDermott of Woodbridge was named to the spring 2019 president’s list at The University of Alabama.
Herlyn Gonzalez of Woodbridge graduated from Emory and Henry College.
Emilie Finken of Woodbridge was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Worcester Polytechnic Institute.
Rudregus Davis of Woodbridge graduated from Upper Iowa University with a Bachelor of Science degree in public administration.
Emily Turner of Woodbridge graduated from Frostburg State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration.
Madison Alicea of Dumfries graduated from Bard College at Simon’s Rock with a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology.
Matt Aguirre of Bristow graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology with an ACT in cybersecurity.
Michael Milkovich of Woodbridge graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology with a BS degree in computer security.
Lauren Gregg of Bristow graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology with a BS degree in biomedical sciences.
Angela Boschetti of Woodbridge graduated from Le Moyne College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in mathematics.
Derek Rosales of Woodbridge was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Champlain College.
Nicholas Holden of Manassas was named to the spring 2019 president’s list at Champlain College.
Priscilla A. Hatfield of Gainesville received the Pat Spears Most Improved Award for outstanding performance during the 2019 spring girls’ varsity track and field season at Randolph-Macon Academy.
Sardor Danier of Gainesville received the Academic Excellence Certificate in Bible and also received the Drama Medal from Randolph-Macon Academy.
Blake Johnson of Manassas graduated from Bob Jones University with a BA degree in Biblical Counseling.
Rachel Kartel of Bristow was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Frostburg State University.
Woodbridge residents who have been named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Frostburg State University include Kathryn Onyundo and Emily Turner.
Faith Evans of Woodbridge was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at York College of Pennsylvania.
Diamanti Batistas of Gainesville was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Gettysburg College.
Isis Romero of Woodbridge was named to the spring 2019 honors list at Mary Baldwin University.
Abigail Shingler of Bristow was named to the spring 2019 honors list at Mary Baldwin University.
Dianna Tran of Manassas Park was named to the spring 2019 honors list at Mary Baldwin University.
Jaikarran Sawyack-Natal of Triangle was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Mary Baldwin University.
Bristow residents who have been named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology include Sean Wisnewski and Lauren Gregg.
Woodbridge residents who have been named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology include Leul Berhane-Meskel and Isaac Coleman.
Victor Western of Dumfries was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology.
Christine Tin Aburto of Woodbridge was awarded an $8,500 Phi Kappa Phi Fellowship at Virginia Tech where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in microbiology. Aburto will pursue a combined M.D./Ph.D. in microbiology and immunology at the University of Pittsburgh.
Frederick James Fees of Nokesville graduated from Randolph-Macon Academy and will be attending the U.S. Air Force Academy.
Sasha Brown of Woodbridge was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Widener University.
Sardor Danier of Gainesville was named to the spring 2019 president’s list at Randolph-Macon Academy.
Liam Mazeika of Woodbridge graduated from Miami University.
Manav Sarkaria of Gainesville graduated from Miami University.
Michaela Baker of Haymarket and a student at Belmont University, participated in the Summer Study Abroad program studying at Belmont’s England program.
Joseph Bendekovic of Haymarket and a student at Belmont University, participated in the Summer Study Abroad program studying at Belmont’s England program.
