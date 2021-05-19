Prince William County Students – Names in the News – January to March 2021

Ezerae Ham of Dale City was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at McDaniel College with Highest Honors.
Corey Long of Woodbridge was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at McDaniel College with High Honors.
Manassas residents who have been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at McDaniel College include Kyle Kunzer with Honors and Farmer Stubblefield with Honors.
Woodbridge residents Ronald Charest, Jeffrey MacDonald, Erin Morris and Tyese Singleton were inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at George Mason University.
Raneka Charest of Gainesville was inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at George Mason University.
David Dixon of Manassas was inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at George Mason University.
Julie Kusmierski of Quantico was inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at George Mason University.
Tommy Andersen of Manassas was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Hamline University.
Joshua Howells of Woodbridge was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Slippery Rock University.
Mary Grace Coltharp of Manassas was named to the fall 2020 president’s list at Mount St. Mary’s University.
Laura Johnson of Woodbridge was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Mount St. Mary’s University.
David Savidge of Dumfries was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Mount St. Mary’s University.
Manassas residents who have been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Mount St. Mary’s University include Ayla Bazin and Alexa Vasicek.
Bristow residents who have been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Mount St. Mary’s University include Alyssa Mathis and Samantha Mathis.
Matthew Phillips of Gainesville was named to the fall 2020 president’s list at Culver-Stockton College.
Laura Dubeau Sanchez of Bristow was named to the fall 2020 provost’s list at Troy University.
Emma Downes of Gainesville was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at DeSales University.
Bri Johns of Woodbridge was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list and president’s list at Southeast Missouri State University.
Alexander Wooldridge of Woodbridge was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Eastern New Mexico University.
Haymarket residents who have been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences include Daniel McHale and Jordan Arocha.
Jamie Corzo of Bristow was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Eastern Mennonite University.
Zachary Newton of Manassas was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Eastern Mennonite University.
Finn McLain of Woodbridge was named to the fall 2020 president’s list at Nichols College.
Shelby Mejia of Manassas was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Muhlenberg College.
Lauren Bascelli of Bristow graduated magna cum laude from James Madison University with a degree in communication sciences and disorders.
Brooke Gianni of Dumfries graduated cum laude from James Madison University with a degree in interdisciplinary liberal studies.
Manassas residents who graduated cum laude from James Madison University include Kimberly Bernales and Emily Wyatt.
Woodbridge residents who graduated cum laude from James Madison University include Brooke Williams, Angela Gifford, and Sofia Talledo.
Elena Mourad of Montclair was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list for Albion College.
Diamanti Batistas of Gainesville was named to the spring 2020 dean’s honor list at Gettysburg College.
Cody Crowder of Woodbridge was named to the fall 2020 president’s list at McKendree University.
Abdulai Rashid of Montclair was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Central Methodist University.
Olivia Settle of Nokesville was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the College of Charleston.
Katherine Morand of Manassas was named to the fall 2020 president’s list at the College of Charleston.
Lionel Chogugudza of Gainesville was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Hamilton College.
Morgan Berkheimer of Manassas was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Baldwin Wallace University.
Zaire Hall-Hamilton of Woodbridge was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Baldwin Wallace University.
Joseph Boros of Nokesville was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Frostburg State University.
Kayleigh Krause of Bristow was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Frostburg State University.
Graham Walker of Haymarket was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Frostburg State University.
Kelli Duffus of Nokesville was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Cedarville University.
Jennifer Pool of Haymarket was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Cedarville University.
Ella Weaver of Gainesville was named to the fall 2020 president’s list at Kennesaw State University.
Megan Fiedler of Woodbridge was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Cedar Crest College.
Sydni Adams of Dumfries was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at York College of Pennsylvania.
Faith Evans of Woodbridge was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at York College of Pennsylvania.
Ryan Wheatley of Manassas was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at York College of Pennsylvania.
Chanel Johnson of Woodbridge was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Montclair State University.
Mildred Judith Prince of Manassas was named to the fall 2020 president’s list at Husson University.
Tonia Allen of Bristow was inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at George Mason University.
Emanuela Peeva of Woodbridge was named to the fall 2020 president’s list at Tallahassee Community College.
Dekai Blount of Woodbridge was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Georgia State University.
Kana March of Woodbridge was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Ithaca College.
Emma Johnson of Woodbridge was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Georgia Institute of Technology.
Teresa Esquivel of Woodbridge was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the College of the Holy Cross.
Fatima Koroma of Woodbridge graduated from Wilkes University with a with a Master of Science degree in nursing.
Marissa Martinez of Woodbridge graduated from Georgia State University with a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in criminal justice, concentrating in crime and justice.
Emilie Finken of Woodbridge was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Worcester Polytechnic Institute.
Christopher Frederick of Woodbridge was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Saint Francis University.
Christian Massie of Dumfries was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Saint Francis University.
Devin Whitaker of Bristow was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Saint Francis University.
Keith Tate of Woodbridge graduated from Frostburg State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration.
Christian Gardner of Woodbridge was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Seton Hall University.
Sophia Bianchi of Bristow was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at The University of Tampa.
Lea Crigger of Manassas was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at The University of Tampa.
Brooke Turner of Gainesville was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at The University of Tampa.
Sean Antill of Manassas was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Ohio University.
Abby Brown of Dumfries was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Ohio University.
Iana Fields of Haymarket was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Ohio University.
Lisa Hickey of Bristow was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Widener University.
Bailey Smith of Nokesville was named to the fall 2020 honor roll list at Dixie State University.
Evelynn Foster of Manassas was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Harding University.
Bristow residents who have been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Harding University include Meghan Hickerson and Sarah Hickerson.
Anna Garst of Haymarket was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Gettysburg College.
Alexander Tate of Bristow was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Gettysburg College.
Gopinath Kumaravel Loganathan of Manassas Park graduated from the University of the Cumberlands with a Master of Science degree in project management.
Sugandha Arepally of Manassas graduated from the University of the Cumberlands with a Master of Science degree in Information Systems Security.
Lillian Luong of Bristow was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island.
Quincy Newman of Woodbridge was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island.
Manassas residents who have been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island include Hannah Marquardt and Maddie Melice.
Leisha Jackson of Gainesville graduated from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock with a Master of Science degree in criminal justice.
Kaitlyn McGhee of Woodbridge was named to the fall 2020 president’s list at Georgia Southern University.
Woodbridge residents who have been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Emerson College include Jessklyn Yuen Loh and Katharine Hanifen.
Hailey Highlander of Woodbridge was inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at George Mason University.
Miracle Loveland of Manassas Park was named to the provost’s list at Troy University for term 3 of the 2020/2021 academic year.
Benjamin Li of Bristow was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Lehigh University.
Jack Reiter of Haymarket was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic.
Andrew Shy of Woodbridge was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic.
Emilene Parham of Haymarket was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Bucknell University.
Nate Romanowski of Nokesville was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Bucknell University.
Samantha Gibbs of Dumfries was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Cedarville University.
Rachel Pennington of Catharpin was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Cedarville University.
Danica Horsford of Woodbridge was named to the fall 2020 provost’s list at Hofstra University.
Sarah Hughes of Manassas was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Bob Jones University.
Sarah-Kate Mills of Woodbridge was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Bob Jones University.
Madison Holtz of Haymarket was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at the University of Iowa.
Manassas residents Loren Aka, Lara Chamberlin, Marwa Hamdam, Jessica Neves, Susanne Reid and Allyson Wilson were inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at George Mason University.
Woodbridge residents Arzo Bashir, Amy Nguyen and Gabriela Velasquez were inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at George Mason University.
Ghaliah Alluhaibi of Catharpin was inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at George Mason University.
Vy Nguyen of Gainesville was inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at George Mason University.
Samantha Vawter of Dumfries was inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at George Mason University.
Donovan Breeding of Manassas was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Wilkes University.
Drake Marshall of Gainesville was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Wilkes University.
Faith Stilwell of Manassas was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Grove City College.
Prajina Adhikari of Haymarket was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Grove City College.
Catherine Root of Woodbridge was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Grove City College.
Joshua Boisvert of Woodbridge earned the distinction of faculty honors for fall 2020 at the Georgia Institute of Technology.
Steven Shipley of Bristow earned the distinction of faculty honors for fall 2020 at the Georgia Institute of Technology.
Stephen Chua of Woodbridge was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Wheaton College.
Lydia Kang of Catharpin was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Wheaton College.
Lloyd McMillan of Gainesville was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Wheaton College.
Noah Rendall of Bristow was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Wheaton College.
Bristow residents who have been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Delaware include Steven Bae, Evan Martin and Jordan Campbell.
Peter Diaz of Dumfries was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Delaware.
Makenna Dixon of Woodbridge was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Delaware.
Anna Sisson of Haymarket was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Delaware.
Zachary Rowe of Gainesville was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Delaware.
Manassas residents who graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology include Anis Alazzawe who earned a Master of Science degree in computer science and Daniel Foreman who earned a Master of Science degree in mechanical engineering.
Nilofar Rahmani of Manassas Park graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology with a Master of Science degree in computer science.
Abir Sohel of Gainesville graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology with a Master of Science degree in analytics.
Kevin Kumordzie of Dumfries graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology with a Master of Science degree in civil engineering.
Steven Shipley of Bristow graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering with highest honors.
Travis Jones of Dale City graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology with a Doctor of Philosophy degree in physics.
Kelly Krotzer of Manassas was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Susquehanna University.
Bristow residents who have been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology include Sean Wisnewski, Elias Vanier and Nicholas Deary.
Woodbridge residents who have been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology include Yin Hinton, Mathew Owusu and Justin Brainerd.
Manassas residents who have been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology include Mira McDonald and Claudia Snyder.
Victor Western of Dumfries was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology.
Bristow residents who have been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University include Aidan Burns, Zachary Huntington and Jacob Mrochinski.
Woodbridge residents who have been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University include Lauren Conners and Mia Marquez.
Kyre Duplessis of Dumfries was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University.
Michael Houser of Manassas was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University.
Julia Kash of Gainesville was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University.
Evie Valenti of Manassas Park was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University.
Haymarket residents who have been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Alabama include Ashley Fowler, Gavin Anderson, Stephen Davis, McKenzie Riddle, and Hope Saunders.
Manassas residents who have been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Alabama include Taylor Mann and Reese Miller.
Nokesville residents who have been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Alabama include Blake Jarrell and Samantha Sirk.
Woodbridge residents who have been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Alabama include Kylie Cropp, Ruby Ford, Kyra Mitchell and Sydney Wood.
Austin Anderson of Bristow was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Alabama.
Sophia Ricciardi of Catharpin was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Alabama.
Stephanie Parker of Triangle was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at the University of Alabama.
Woodbridge residents who have been named to the fall 2020 president’s list at Shenandoah University include Kiana Johnson, Lorraine Lee, Yasmin Koroma, Skyler Hill, Jessica Huber, and Aaron Sustrick.
Manassas residents who have been named to the fall 2020 president’s list at Shenandoah University include Emily Walker, Katalina Diller, Lianne Kemavor, Mackenzie Dierberg, Grace Vestermark, Michael Brosee, Bridget Mason and Cheyenne Hawkins.and
Haymarket residents who have been named to the fall 2020 president’s list at Shenandoah University include Isabella Morello, Sarah Gizinski, Nicole Nasco, Mackenzie Hitt and Isibeal Measells.
Gainesville residents who have been named to the fall 2020 president’s list at Shenandoah University include Emily Hamlin and Megan Webb.
Bristow residents who have been named to the fall 2020 president’s list at Shenandoah University include Sophia Gillam, Victoria Baker and Riley Dobbins.
Ida Kenin of Dumfries was named to the fall 2020 president’s list at Shenandoah University.
Woodbridge residents who have been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Shenandoah University include Kiana Johnson, Sierra Beaty, Kinsey Coulter, Angela Menoyo, Lorraine Lee, Reem Hussain, Madison Coleman, Amanda Leyva, Yasmin Koroma, Skyler Hill, Hassan Kanu, Jessica Huber, Matthew Graves, Aaron Sustrick, Gabriel Stachour, Aidan Kilgallon, Kiyah Stewart and Lucia Zelaya Villatoro.
Manassas residents who have been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Shenandoah University include Benjamin Forgas, Emily Walker, Bridget Mason, Elizabeth Thacker, Katalina Diller, Joseph Cooper, Stefani Alfaro, Princess Ara Hermes, Lianne Kemavor, Mackenzie Dierberg, Nicholas Villacorte, Megan Mallon, Holly Skaluba, T’onna Collins, Grace Vestermark, Lisa Arnold, Hannah Krebs, Reese Fitz, Cheyenne Hawkins, Michael Brosee and Victoria Krist.
Haymarket residents who have been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Shenandoah University include Isabella Morello, Sarah Gizinski, Anna Railsback, Nicole Nasco, Mackenzie Hitt, Isibeal Measells, and Amber Pata.
Gainesville residents who have been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Shenandoah University include Emily Hamlin, Mary Truitt, Collin Ennis, and Megan Webb.
Nokesville residents who have been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Shenandoah University include Ethan Bigbee and Kylie Pullin.
Dale City residents who have been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Shenandoah University include Amadou Tapsoba and Brian Truslow.
Bristow residents who have been named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Shenandoah University include Sophia Gillam, Victoria Baker, Emily Lerch, Trinity Byers and Riley Dobbins.
Dumfries residents who have been name to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Shenandoah University include Brenden Zabava, Angelina Sothmann, Erin Walden, Ida Kenin, Vi Le, Peter Mattson, and Grant Howser.
Ayman Ali of Manassas Park was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Shenandoah University.
Jaylen Williams of Triangle was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Shenandoah University.
Bristow residents who graduated from James Madison University include Natalie Roberts who earned a degree in psychology and Robert Welker who earned a degree in writing, rhetoric and technical communication.
Dumfries residents who graduated from James Madison University include Josephine Manning who earned a degree in music and Kriscel Berrum who earned a degree in statistics.
Gainesville residents who graduated from James Madison University include Matthew Moore who earned a degree in communication studies, Bhumk Shah who earned a degree in management, Jess Lewis who earned a degree in management, Holly Parsons who earned a degree in marketing and Aimee Gartrell who earned a degree in nursing.
McKenna DeBruyne of Haymarket graduated from James Madison University with a degree in nursing.
Manassas residents who graduated from James Madison University include Rana Odeh who earned a degree in nursing, James Hurst who earned a degree in hospitality management, Amy Rollins who earned a degree in occupational therapy, Timothy Van Gorder who earned a degree in teaching, Ashton Schmidt who earned degrees in graphic design and media arts and design, Blake Pincus who earned a degree in biology, Parker Alberts who earned a degree in communication studies and Brandon Clegg who earned a degree in marketing.
Manassas Park residents who graduated from James Madison University include Kendall Bolt who earned a degree in biology, Andrew Armati who earned a degree in finance and Macy Alexander who earned a degree in history.
Montclair residents who graduated from James Madison University include Lauren Blixt who earned a degree in physician assistant studies and Taylor Jack who earned a degree in political science.
Harry Bertrand of Nokesville graduated from James Madison University with a degree in management.
Woodbridge residents who graduated from James Madison University include Gabriel Zelalem who earned a degree in communication studies, Lamine Toure who earned a degree in international affairs, Kellyn Womeldurf who earned a degree in graphic design, Bligen Wright who earned a degree in hospitality management, Rachel Christie who earned a degree in hospitality management, Jonathon Berry who earned a degree in management, Sanjida Alika who earned a degree in media arts and design, Noah Faaborg who earned a degree in biology, Tess Brown who earned a degree in information security master of business administration, Deysi Menjivar who earned a degree in health sciences, Nadeah West who earned a degree in media arts and design, Mikayla Moore who earned a degree in occupational therapy and Giovanni de Lugo who earned a degree in management.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.