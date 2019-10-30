Abdulai Rashid of Montclair and a student at Central Methodist University was named a CMU resident hall assistant for the 2019-2020 academic year.
Tessa Croce of Lake Ridge graduated from Coastal Carolina University with a Bachelor of Science degree in marine science.
Erin Foulke of Gainesville was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at the University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences.
Karine Martiznez of Woodbridge was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at the University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences.
Sarah-Kate Mills of Woodbridge and a student at Bob Jones University participated in the Communication Study Abroad–United Kingdom program, traveling to London, Bath, Oxford, Stratford-upon-Avon, York and Keswick in England and Edinburgh, Scotland.
James C. Vuillemot of Bristow graduated from Western New England University with a BS Business Administration degree in business analytics and information management.
Parker Baddley of Haymarket has earned the spring 2019 Dean’s award for Academic Excellence at Colgate University.
Sardor Danier of Gainesville was named 1st Squadron 1st Sergeant with the rank of Master Sergeant at Randolph-Macon Academy.
Jaylen McLeod of Woodbridge was named Alpha Flight Sergeant with the rank of Technical Sergeant at Randolph-Macon Academy.
Yewande Martins of Woodbridge graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University with a BA degree in individualized studies.
Fadumo Mohammed of Dumfries graduated from George State University with a Bachelor’s degree.
Lauryn Laslie of Woobridge, and a student at the University of South Carolina Aiken, attended the Peach Belt Conference’s 11th Annual Women in Athletics Seminar.
Lexxi Frilles of Haymarket performed in the James Madison University School of Theatre and Dance’s Shakespeare musical Twelfth Night at the Forbes Center for the Performing Arts.
Manassas residents who have been named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at The Citadel include Sebastian Collazo and Patrick Ryan.
Ballah Kamara of Woodbridge was named to the spring 2019 president’s list at The Citadel.
