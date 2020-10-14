Prince William County’s school division has so far received a total of $50.2 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding from both the state and the county government.
Of that amount, $25 million came from Prince William County’s $82 million allotment of the $2 trillion relief package.
The school division also received another $25.2 million in CARES Act money from the state of Virginia, which included $9 million last March and about $15.9 million allocated by Gov. Ralph Northam last week.
Here’s how school division officials say the money has been directed so far:
1st allotment: $9.3 million in state CARES Act funding:
- Continuous (hazard duty) pay for staff: $5 million
- Digital equity plan: $4 million
- Equitable services for private schools: $ 234,356
- Special education: $ 330,000
- Universal screening $ 64,607
- VISION $ 415,215
2nd allotment: $5 million in CARES Act funding from Prince William County:
- 11,600 student computers $5 million
3rd allotment: $20 million in CARES Act funding from Prince William County:
- 36,000 student computers: $15.5 million
- 100 gigabit school network upgrade $ 1 million
- WiFi school parking lots $ 60,000
- ZOOM for teachers $140,000
- Closed captioning for students $109,000
- Special education $1.68 million
- English language learners $1.17 million
- Student learning $ 192,927
4TH allotment: $15.9 million in state CARES Act funding:
- Plexiglass barriers $ 356,250
- Buses $ 1.5 million
- Teacher, administrator, staff computers $ 10.9 million
- Classroom “peripheral support” $ 3 million
- Professional learning, student learning $ 2.4 million
Request for additional $3.2 million:
- $3.1 million for wireless headsets and web cameras to support teachers in hybrid instruction
