Description

 

 Amount 

Computers for virtual Learning

 

14,480,000 

PPE (face coverings, gowns, face shields)

 

4,095,000 

Plexi Glass barriers

 

87,500 

Portable Plexiglass barriers

 

90,000 

Hand Sanitizer

 

1,645,196 

Instructional software

 

978,320 

Virtual learning course Development

 

938,560 

Virtual learning course Development (Special Education)

 

500,000 

Classroom equipment to facilitate virtual learning

 

500,000 

Online learning and consulting services

 

300,000 

ZOOM

 

143,000 

Bus drivers (overtime and additional)

 

4,523,266 

Bus attendants

 

12,150,000 

Custodians (overtime)

 

5,000,000 

Technology for students with special needs

 

2,500,000 

 Total

 

47,930,842 

