Description
Amount
Computers for virtual Learning
14,480,000
PPE (face coverings, gowns, face shields)
4,095,000
Plexi Glass barriers
87,500
Portable Plexiglass barriers
90,000
Hand Sanitizer
1,645,196
Instructional software
978,320
Virtual learning course Development
938,560
Virtual learning course Development (Special Education)
500,000
Classroom equipment to facilitate virtual learning
500,000
Online learning and consulting services
300,000
ZOOM
143,000
Bus drivers (overtime and additional)
4,523,266
Bus attendants
12,150,000
Custodians (overtime)
5,000,000
Technology for students with special needs
2,500,000
Total
47,930,842
Prince William County schools' list of coronavirus-related expenses
