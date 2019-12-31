Note: These totals do not reflect the amounts paid off in the last week of school by Settle the Debt.
School # of students in arrears Total
Alvey Elementary 13 $110.45
Antietam Elementary 85 $1,183.72
Ashland Elementary 70 $1,801.63
Battlefield High 211 $4,992.56
Bel Air Elementary 22 $359.58
Belmont Elementary 59 $1,267.83
Bennett Elementary. 34 $577.69
Benton Middle 101 $2,694.10
Beville Middle 172 $6,661.80
Brentsville 78 $1,370.54
Bristow Run Elementary 48 $794.39
Buckland Mills Elementary 50 $363.10
Bull Run Middle 100 $2,940.93
Cedar Point Elementary 43 $452.15
Chris Yung Elementary 71 $1,163.16
Coles Elementary 46 $1,546.75
Colgan High. 284 $9,317.55
Covington Harper 105 $4,021.36
Dale City Elemetary 38 $662.75
Dumfries Elementary 68 $2,568.89
Ellis Elementary 50 $706.83
Enterprise Elementary 41 $839.91
Featherstone Elementary 50 $1,090.59
Fitzgerald Elementary 141 $5,186.61
Forest Park High 297 $10,558.68
Fred Lynn Middle 198 $6,968.94
Freedom High 415 $19,576.27
Gainesville Middle 115 $2,360.30
Gar-Field High 448 $14,568.97
Glenkirk Elementary 44 $929.00
Graham Park Middle 145 $4,509.61
Gravely Elementary 45 $1,152.00
Hampton Middle 129 $3,940.69
Haymarket Elementary 53 $967.77
Henderson Elementary. 84 $2,243.67
Hylton High 368 $10,200.00
Independent Hill/Pace East 17 $169.75
Jenkins Elementary 75 $2,266.12
Kerrydale Elementary 23 $556.56
Kilby Elementary 72 $2,283.05
King Elementary 60 $1,435.59
Kyle Wilson Elementary 91 $2,779.50
Lake Ridge Elementary 57 $1,157.60
Lake Ridge Middle School 160 $4,361.07
Leesylvania Elementary 97 $2,731.56
Loch Lomond Elementary 57 $1,097.11
Marshall Elementary 40 $788.88
Marsteller Middle School 108 $1,311.39
Marumsco Hills Elementary 48 $1,132.95
McAuliffe Elementary 4 $928.58
Minnieville Elementary 53 $1,630.68
Montclair Elementary 52 $1,029.39
Mountain View Elementary 21 $194.83
Mullen Elementary 117 $2,979.36
Neabsco Elementary 95 $3,299.25
Nokesville School 92 $1,850.99
Occoquan Elementary 78 $2,597.33
Old Bridge Elementary 32 $505.29
Osbourn Park High 373 $10,400.62
Pace West 8 $275.60
Parkside Middle 206 $6,931.09
Patriot High 273 $5,599.60
Pattie Elementary 87 $2,866.14
Penn Elementary 71 $1,291.06
Pennington Elementary 47 $655.85
Piney Branch Elementary 34 $741.65
Porter Traditional 64 $1,463.58
Potomac High. 333 $12,157.69
Potomac Middle 261 $12,807.84
Potomac View Elementary 62 $2,034.25
Rippon Middle 218 $9,802.31
River Oaks Elementary 122 $4,567.90
Rockledge Elementary 33 $751.73
Ronald Reagan Middle. 90 $1,974.96
Rosa Parks Elementary. 67 $909.30
Saunders Middle 164 $4,544.01
Signal Hill Elementary 63 $1,054.70
Sinclair Elementary 60 $1,523.50
Springwoods Elementary 73 $1,437.84
Stonewall High 469 $12,793.52
Stonewall Middle 186 $6,993.36
Sudley Elementary 86 $2,492.95
Swans Creek Elementary 84 $2,751.09
T. Clay Wood Elementary 72 $646.14
Triangle Elementary. 88 $2,971.53
Tyler Elementary 36 $658.78
Vaughn Elementary 63 $1,379.65
Victory Elementary 54 $593.68
West Gate Elementary 65 $1,845.56
Westridge Elementary 41 $726.40
Williams Elementary 98 $2,790.56
Woodbridge High 393 $10,436.06
Woodbridge Middle 190 $4,703.33
Yorkshire Elementary 60 $780.52
Total 10,506 $304,091.95
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.