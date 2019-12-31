Note: These totals do not reflect the amounts paid off in the last week of school by Settle the Debt.

School   # of students in arrears      Total 

Alvey Elementary          13                 $110.45

Antietam Elementary     85                $1,183.72

Ashland Elementary       70                $1,801.63

Battlefield High            211                $4,992.56

Bel Air Elementary         22                $359.58

Belmont Elementary       59                $1,267.83

Bennett Elementary.       34                $577.69

Benton Middle                101              $2,694.10

Beville Middle                 172              $6,661.80

Brentsville                        78              $1,370.54

Bristow Run Elementary     48              $794.39

Buckland Mills Elementary  50              $363.10

Bull Run Middle                100              $2,940.93

Cedar Point Elementary      43              $452.15

Chris Yung Elementary       71              $1,163.16

Coles Elementary              46               $1,546.75

Colgan High.                   284               $9,317.55

Covington Harper            105               $4,021.36

Dale City Elemetary          38                $662.75

Dumfries Elementary        68                $2,568.89

Ellis Elementary               50                 $706.83

Enterprise Elementary      41                 $839.91

Featherstone Elementary  50                 $1,090.59

Fitzgerald Elementary      141                $5,186.61

Forest Park High              297                $10,558.68

Fred Lynn Middle             198                 $6,968.94

Freedom High                 415                 $19,576.27

Gainesville Middle            115                $2,360.30

Gar-Field High                 448                $14,568.97

Glenkirk Elementary          44                $929.00

Graham Park Middle         145                $4,509.61

Gravely Elementary           45                 $1,152.00

Hampton Middle              129                  $3,940.69

Haymarket Elementary      53                  $967.77

Henderson Elementary.      84                  $2,243.67

Hylton High                       368                $10,200.00

Independent Hill/Pace East   17                $169.75

Jenkins Elementary             75                 $2,266.12

Kerrydale Elementary          23                 $556.56

Kilby Elementary                 72                 $2,283.05

King Elementary                  60                 $1,435.59

Kyle Wilson Elementary        91                 $2,779.50

Lake Ridge Elementary         57                $1,157.60

Lake Ridge Middle School    160                $4,361.07

Leesylvania Elementary        97                 $2,731.56

Loch Lomond Elementary     57                  $1,097.11

Marshall Elementary            40                  $788.88

Marsteller Middle School    108                   $1,311.39

Marumsco Hills Elementary  48                   $1,132.95

McAuliffe Elementary            4                    $928.58

Minnieville Elementary         53                   $1,630.68

Montclair Elementary           52                   $1,029.39

Mountain View Elementary   21                   $194.83

Mullen Elementary             117                   $2,979.36

Neabsco Elementary            95                   $3,299.25

Nokesville School                92                   $1,850.99

Occoquan Elementary         78                    $2,597.33

Old Bridge Elementary        32                    $505.29

Osbourn Park High            373                    $10,400.62

Pace West                            8                    $275.60

Parkside Middle                 206                    $6,931.09

Patriot High                      273                    $5,599.60

Pattie Elementary               87                    $2,866.14

Penn Elementary                71                    $1,291.06

Pennington Elementary       47                    $655.85

Piney Branch Elementary    34                    $741.65

Porter Traditional                64                    $1,463.58

Potomac High.                  333                    $12,157.69

Potomac Middle                261                    $12,807.84

Potomac View Elementary   62                    $2,034.25

Rippon Middle                   218                    $9,802.31

River Oaks Elementary     122                     $4,567.90

Rockledge Elementary        33                     $751.73

Ronald Reagan Middle.       90                     $1,974.96

Rosa Parks Elementary.      67                     $909.30

Saunders Middle               164                    $4,544.01

Signal Hill Elementary         63                    $1,054.70

Sinclair Elementary             60                    $1,523.50

Springwoods Elementary     73                    $1,437.84

Stonewall High                 469                    $12,793.52

Stonewall Middle              186                     $6,993.36

Sudley Elementary             86                     $2,492.95

Swans Creek Elementary    84                     $2,751.09

T. Clay Wood Elementary    72                     $646.14

Triangle Elementary.           88                     $2,971.53

Tyler Elementary                36                     $658.78

Vaughn Elementary            63                     $1,379.65

Victory Elementary             54                     $593.68

West Gate Elementary        65                      $1,845.56

Westridge Elementary         41                     $726.40

Williams Elementary           98                     $2,790.56

Woodbridge High               393                    $10,436.06

Woodbridge Middle            190                     $4,703.33

Yorkshire Elementary          60                       $780.52

Total                          10,506     $304,091.95

