SENTARA HOSPITAL - STATUS
Per our OMD, Dr. Sullivan we have honored Sentara Hospital's request for FULL Diversion. Sentara Hospital has a diminished capacity at this time and has been placed on full diversion effective 13:30 hrs.
This will be re-evaluated in two hours. Please make sure to transport to the closest most appropriate facility. Diversion status will be relayed through the official channels of the DFR. If you are receiving any conflicting information from hospital staff regarding this, please contact EMS Operations. Please follow directions from our channels until informed otherwise.
