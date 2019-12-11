December 10, 2019
ACTION: AFFIRM OATH OF OFFICE, URGE THE VIRGINIA GENERAL ASSEMBLY, THE UNITED STATES CONGRESS, THE GOVERNOR OF THE COMMONWEALTH OF VIRGINIA, THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AND OTHER AGENCIES OF THE COMMONWEALTH OF VIRGINIA AND THE UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT TO VIGILANTLY PRESERVE, UPHOLD, AND PROTECT THE RIGHTS OF THE LAW-ABIDING CITIZENS TO KEEP AND BEAR ARMS; AND EXPRESS INTENT, PURSUANT TO THE LAWS AND CONSTITUTIONS OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE COMMONWEALTH OF VIRGINIA, TO UPHOLD THE SECOND AMENDMENT RIGHTS OF THE LAW-ABIDING CITIZENS OF THE PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VIRGINIA.
WHEREAS, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors has received significant input from citizens expressing serious concerns about potential gun control legislation restricting the right to keep and bear arms that may be enacted during the 2020 General Assembly session. This Resolution is intended to address those citizen concerns; and
WHEREAS, in Prince William County, we believe in the rule of law and support the United States Constitution, including the Bill of Rights and the Second Amendment, and the Virginia Constitution; and
WHEREAS, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors passes resolutions and ordinances for the County to the extent authority has been specifically granted by the General Assembly. While we have limited authority, we fully use our authority to protect and defend the rights of our law-abiding citizens; and
WHEREAS, the Board of County Supervisors is not responsible for criminal prosecutions. Law enforcement in the County is entrusted to the Prince William County Police Department, and the Prince William County Sheriff, who is a constitutional officer separately elected by the citizens of this county. Sworn law enforcement officers also take an oath to support the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Virginia. Finally the Board of County Supervisors has no judicial authority; interpretation and determination of the constitutionality of laws is performed by the court system; and
WHEREAS, the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution reads, “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms shall not be infringed.” And
WHEREAS, the United States Supreme Court in District of Columbia v. Heller, 554 U.S. 570 (2008), affirmed the individual’s right to possess firearms, unconnected with service in a militia, for traditionally lawful purposes, such as self-defense within the home; and reaffirmed prohibitions on the possession of firearms by felons and the mentally ill, in addition to laws forbidding the carrying of firearms in sensitive places such as schools and government buildings, and laws imposing conditions and qualifications on the commercial sale of arms; and
WHEREAS, the United States Supreme Court in McDonald v. Chicago, 561 U.S. 742 (2010), affirmed that the right of an individual to “keep and bear arms,” as protected under the Second Amendment, is incorporated by the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment against the states, and
WHEREAS, the United Sates Supreme Court in United States v. Miller, 307 U.S. 174 (1939), opined that firearms that are part of the ordinary military equipment, or with use that could contribute to the common defense are protected by the Second Amendment, and
WHEREAS, Article I, Section 13, of the Constitution of Virginia provides “that a well regulated militia, composed of the body of the people, trained to arms, is the proper, natural, and safe defense of a free state, therefore, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed,” and
WHEREAS, Article I, section 1, of the Constitution of Virginia reads, That all men [and women] are by nature equally free and independent and have certain inherent rights, of which, when they enter into the state of society, they cannot, by any compact, deprive or divest their posterity; namely the enjoyment of life and liberty, with the means of acquiring and possessing property, and pursuing and obtaining happiness and safety, and
WHEREAS, Article I, section 2 of the Constitution of Virginia reads “that all power is vested in, and consequently derived from, the people, that magistrates are their trustees and servants, and at all times amenable to them.”, and
WHEREAS, certain legislation that has or may be introduced in the Virginia General Assembly during the 2020 session, and certain legislation which has or may be introduced in the United States Congress, could have the effect of unconstitutionally infringing on the rights of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms, as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution and Article I, Section 13 of the Constitution for Virginia, and
WHEREAS, the Prince William County Board of Supervisors is concerned about the passage of any bill containing language which could be interpreted by the courts as infringing the rights of the law-abiding citizens of Prince William County to keep and bear arms, and
WHEREAS,the Prince William County Board of Supervisors desires to express strong opposition to any federal or state legislation that unconstitutionally restricts the rights of the law-abiding citizens of Prince William County to keep and bear arms, and
WHEREAS, the Prince William County Board of Supervisors desires to express its intent to support and defend the Second Amendment rights and to oppose, within the limits of the Constitution of the United States and the Commonwealth of Virginia, and Virginia law, any efforts to unconstitutionally restrict such rights, and
WHEREAS, nothing in this resolution is intended to declare any intent or effectuate any act, present or prospective, by the Prince William Board of County Supervisors or any County officer or employee in contravention of law or judicial act, including but not limited to 15.2-915, VA Code Ann.
NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the Prince William Board of County Supervisors hereby declares Prince William County, Virginia as a “Constitutional County.”
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, as a body collective, hereby affirms the Oath of Office pursuant to 49-1, VA Code Ann., committing to support the Constitution of the United States, and the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Virginia, and to faithfully and impartially discharge all the duties incumbent upon the Board to the best of its ability; and
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the Prince William Board of County Supervisors urges the Virginia General Assembly, the United States Congress, the Governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia, the President of the United States of America, and other agencies of the Commonwealth of Virginia to vigilantly preserve, uphold and protect the rights of the law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms under the Constitutions of Virginia and the United States by rejecting any provision, law, or regulation that may unlawfully infringe or place any additional unlawful burdens on the right of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms; and
BE IT STILL FURTHER RESOLVED, that the Prince William Board of County Supervisors hereby expresses its intent, pursuant to the laws and Constitutions of the United States and the Commonwealth of Virginia, to uphold the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens of Prince William County, Virginia, and
BE IT STILL FURTHER RESOLVED, the undersigned Clerk of the Board of Supervisors of the County of Prince William certifies that the resolution set forth above was adopted during an open meeting on December 10, 2019, by the Board of Supervisors with the following votes:
Votes:
Ayes:
Nays:
Absent from Vote:
Absent from the Meeting
