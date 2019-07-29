A 16-year-old girl was sexually abused by her Dunkin Donuts co-worker, and a 22-year-old man exposed himself to police officers – twice – during two separate incidents in Prince William County, according to police.
The sexual battery took place at the Dunkin Donuts located at 12713 Braemar Village Plaza in Bristow on Thursday, July 25. A 16-year-old female employee told police a fellow employee inappropriately touched her as they were cleaning the bathroom, Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for Prince William County police, said in a news release.
No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, Kalpeshkumar Mathurbhai Patel, 52, of Manassas, was arrested and charged with sexual battery in connection with the incident. Patel was released on a $5,000 secured bond, Carr said.
On Saturday, July 27, at 11:49 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 3500 block of Carson Drive in Woodbridge to investigate a previous incident. Officers were outside the residence interviewing a man when he exposed himself to the officers on two occasions, Carr said in a news release.
Following the investigation, Benjamin Afrifa, 22, of Woodbridge, was arrested and charged with two counts of indecent exposure and one count of possession of marijuana in connection with the incident, the release said. Afrifa has a September court date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.