Police make arrest in Dumfries stabbing

Prince William County police arrested a 24-year-old man with malicious wounding after he allegedly stabbed an acquaintance in the head Saturday evening during an argument, according to a police department press release.
Police officers responded to the 1700 block of Cottonwood Grove Road in Dumfries at 8:21 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14 to investigate. When officers arrived at the home, they located the victim, a 53-year-old man, suffering from a stab wound to his head, said county police spokesman Officer Renee Carr.
Police officers gave first aid to the victim until rescue personnel arrived and the victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Carr said.
A police investigation revealed that the stabbing stemmed from “a verbal altercation that escalated." During the encounter, the accused retrieved a knife and cut the victim, before another person in the residence intervened, Carr said.
Jarease Jermaine Howard, 24, is charged with malicious wounding. Howard is being held without bond at Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center.
