Prince William County police are investigating a shooting in Lake Ridge that sent one man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Monday.
Police alerted the community to the incident via Twitter at about 2:07 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8.
*INCIDENT: #Shooting | #Woodbridge; #PWCPD responded to the area of Woodfern Ct. and Chablis Cl. for a shooting. One adult male was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The situation is contained & residents can expect a heavy police presence in the area. pic.twitter.com/pFtamuSxfM— Prince William County Police (@PWCPolice) February 8, 2021
The shooting occurred in the vicinity of Woodfern Court and Chablis Circle, near the Rockledge Clusters apartment complex. One adult male was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, the police department's tweet said.
"The situation is contained and residents can expect a heavy police presence in the area," the tweet said.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with Prince William Times for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.