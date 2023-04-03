Police detained two local high school students in recent days after an unloaded handgun was found at Unity Reed High School and a knife was found on a student at Gainesville High School.
The school resource officer at Unity Reed High School became aware of a student possibly having a gun at school at 11:36 a.m. on Friday, March 31, after a 17-year-old student reportedly displayed a handgun in a bathroom, according to 1 Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesman.
School staff and SROs to quickly identified the student and found him in the building where he was detained without incident. Following a search, a handgun was located in the student’s possession, Perok said in a news release.
The weapon was not brandished or used to threaten the safety of the school. Following the investigation, the 17-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon on school property and possession of a firearm by a juvenile, Perok said in a news release.
The student was being held at the Prince William County Juvenile Detention Center Monday, April 3 ahead of a pending court date, the release said.
On Tuesday, March 28, at about 1 p.m., the SRO assigned to Gainesville High School, located at 13150 University Blvd., was notified a student had a weapon on school grounds. While investigating, school security officers located a student in the restroom who had a knife, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr.
The SRO determined the knife was not displayed or part of any active threat against the school. On Thursday, March 30, a 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds and false identity to police in connection with the incident, Carr said in a news release.
As of Friday, March 31, the 15-year-old was still being held at the Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center, the release said.
