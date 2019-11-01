Tyler Negron rarely leaves the football field during most of the Patriot Pioneers’ games because he’s a vital and versatile lineman.
But he barely made it onto the field Friday.
Negron took a trip to the hospital Thursday thanks to a stomach illness. Yet he still played well enough Friday to provide the perfect punctuation for Patriot’s 20-13 victory over Stonewall Jackson. The senior defensive end completed the game with a strip-sack as time expired in the fourth quarter with the Raiders seeking the potential tying touchdown and winning extra point.
“Super proud of that kid,” Pioneers coach Sean Finnerty said. “He sucked it up enough to make that play at the end. That really signified who he is.”
Apparent food poisoning began affecting Negron on Wednesday and it gave him an applesauce-heavy diet leading up to the game against Stonewall. So Negron played less than normal Friday, but Patriot’s defense performed admirably even in his absence.
Then, with three seconds remaining in the fourth period and Stonewall taking a snap from its own 41-yard line, the 6-foot-4 Negron bulled through the middle of the Raiders’ offensive line to grab quarterback Dashon Reeves. Negron then ripped the ball free from Reeves’ hands and quickly cradled it on the ground to perfectly encapsulate the Pioneers’ entire defensive performance in one play.
“We were ready no matter what … to stop them that last drive,” Patriot cornerback Bryce Jackson said. “Having Tyler back from being sick, that was a big help. Through the middle of the week it was kind of a little scary” thinking about playing without him.
Although Negron returned to the lineup Friday, the Pioneers (8-1) then had to deal with a change of venue for their Senior Night game. Patriot was scheduled to host the Raiders (7-2), but a Thursday storm knocked some trees into power lines in Nokesville, and the lines’ remote location in the woods forced many of Patriot’s classrooms to function via generators Friday.
Given those electrical challenges, administrators decided Friday afternoon to switch the evening football game to Stonewall’s field. That added an interesting wrinkle to the game as Patriot and Stonewall entered the week tied for the No. 4 spot in the latest VHSL Class 6 Region B ratings.
But the Pioneers didn’t flinch early en route to a 14-0 halftime lead.
“Our kids locked in from the start and said, ‘We’ve got this. We’ll make this our house for the night,” said Finnerty, Patriot’s first-year head coach. “They just keep fighting through adversity, and that’s what makes them special.”
The Pioneers learned about the location change around 2 p.m. Friday, but they earlier began feeling annoyed by the potential switch when they first learned about it in the morning.
“As time kept going, we just got angrier and angrier,” Jackson said. “It just built up to where it’s like, ‘You know what, let’s just go and beat them on their own field on our Senior Night.’ … It just boosted our energy."
So the Pioneers built a 20-7 lead with 7:52 remaining in the fourth quarter on a 31-yard touchdown run by Tim Baldwin Jr. That ensured the victory after Baldwin earlier converted a two-point conversion late in the second period to score the winning points following a 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Cody Rogers.
With the victory, Patriot improved to 4-0 in the Cedar Run District while Stonewall fell to 3-1. The Pioneers’ 8-1 overall record also matched the best start in program history after Patriot's 2014 team began 8-1 en route to a 9-3 finish.
“That means everything,” Negron said of the Pioneers’ historic success. “Especially coming in with a new coach [feeling] kind of worried how things are going to be for the seniors.
“But we love it,” he said of Finnerty’s leadership. “The new energy – it’s amazing.”
Any nervousness that Finnerty may have felt after he ended his 12-year tenure at Class 4 Liberty (seven years as head coach) didn’t last long. Preseason summer practices convinced Finnerty that Patriot had a lot of potential.
“I’m like, ‘Hey, if it clicks, we could be scary,’” Finnerty said. “It took a little bit of time until we really started firing, but we just found ways to gut out wins.”
Patriot lost its second game of the 2019 season to Mountain View, 37-6, and barely beat Woodbridge the next week in overtime, 31-28, but that victory over the Vikings began a seven-game winning streak.
“Helping them get to be a part of a special season really means the world to me,” Finnerty said of his Pioneers. “These boys really give you everything they have. I brought in a different system [and] a different way of doing things. They bought in from the start.”
So the Pioneers survived against a Stonewall defense that entered the evening allowing a measly 9.4 points per game. In fact, only powerhouse Westfield (64-4 since the start of 2016) had scored more than seven points against Stonewall prior to Friday.
“They’re the scariest team we’ve played with all the weapons they have,” Finnerty said of a Stonewall team that features two of the nation's top college recruits in Shawn Murphy and Tyleik Williams.
Negron agreed.
“I’d say they’re the best we’ve seen talent-wise as individuals,” he said. “But as a team I wouldn’t say they were the strongest team we’ve faced.
“They nip at each other in the game as things go [poorly], and we’ve have troubles with that in the past as well,” Negron said. “This year we’ve really cut that out.”
Like Stonewall, defense has fueled much of the Pioneers’ success thus far. They have allowed an average of only 14.6 points per game.
“Our defense has been playing lights out for weeks now,” Finnerty said. “It really does give me a lot of confidence.”
Patriot held the Raiders’ to only 151 yards of offense and 13 points Friday after Stonewall scored an average of 29.7 points per game entering the night. The Pioneers amassed five sacks en route to nine tackles-for-loss, so Stonewall averaged only 1.7 yards per rush (40 yards, 24 carries).
And Reeves finished with only 111 yards on 8-for-20 passing during his second game as Stonewall’s lone quarterback after Tovel Jung recently suffered an ankle injury. Jung previously served as as the Raiders’ second-year starting quarterback while platooning with Reeves during most games.
Jung’s absence didn’t keep Stonewall from throwing deep against Patriot, but the Pioneers’ defensive backs played phenomenally, for the most part, both in coverage and while tackling.
Jackson led that secondary with an interception midway through the fourth quarter, and he added one tackle-for-loss and one pass deflection. Defensive backs Jacob Carter, Jonny Prempeh, Gabe Bigbee and Jalen Stroman also largely played well, with a few weak moments along Stonewall’s left sideline.
But that Patriot secondary often plays with a size disadvantage, excluding the 6-foot-1 Jalen Stroman.
“It’s heart over height,” Jackson said. “Our defense moves with one brain, which helps a lot. We’re always talking.”
Stonewall’s lone touchdown pass came on a 34-yard throw from Reeves to Elijah Reese, who appeared to push off of a Patriot defensive back before catching a ball in the end zone to narrow the Raiders’ deficit to 20-13 with 1:23 remaining in the fourth quarter.
“I was really proud of the secondary,” Finnerty said. “We told them all week [the Raiders are] going to throw it deep on us. And our kids were like, ‘Bring it.’ And they were in the right position all night – even the touchdown.”
After Reese’s touchdown catch, Stonewall’s defense forced a Patriot punt, but Negron ended the Raiders’ ensuing potential game-winning drive with forced fumble. So he finished the night with one sack, as did Harry Lucy (two tackles-for-loss), Joey Lacey, Cole Scott and Baldwin Jr.
Stonewall’s defense, however, fared similarly well. The Raiders limited Patriot to 296 yards of total offense despite the frequent struggles of their special teams and offensive units.
“To be honest with you, I thought we had the best defense out there,” Raiders coach Carroll Walker said. “That defense, I have a great one, and they’re going to help us in the long run.
“Offensively I just thought that we sputtered,” he said. “It’s pretty tough because we got a couple bad calls that I thought could have went differently.”
Jourdan Picou, Javon Jackson and Shawn Murphy each finished with two tackles-for-loss for Stonewall.
In fact, the Raiders’ defense forced a turnover on downs during each of Patriot’s three possessions to keep the game scoreless during the first quarter.
“Luckily our defense was [also] playing really well,” Finnerty said. “And it allowed us to stay patient.”
