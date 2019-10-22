Patricia Kuntz
Running for: Gainesville District seat on the Prince William County School Board
Endorsed by: the PWC Democratic Committee
Professional Experience: I have 14 years’ experience as a classroom teacher. I currently work for Catholic Charities of the Arlington Diocese in the St. Lucy Food Program. We collect and disperse food to pantries throughout the diocese. I am also on the Haymarket Food Pantry Board of Directors.
Education: Bachelor of science degree in early childhood education and a master’s degree in education policy and administration.
What are your top three issues or reasons for running for school board?
- Student success: Achieving success for each child by focusing not only on high test scores, but also teaching to the whole child.
- Space and infrastructure: Reducing class size and removing the trailers by working with the Prince William Board of Supervisors to fund the building of schools to match our growing communities.
- Recruit and retain teachers: Advocate for increasing teachers’ and support staff salaries to be competitive with the rest of Northern Virginia.
Q: How do you think being a Democrat affects the decisions you will make as a school board member?
I believe education is a non-partisan issue. Everyone should want the best education possible for our children. My decisions will be based on my experience as a teacher, my collaborations with many school administrators through my career and as a parent. I firmly believe in the professionalism of educators. They are highly educated and extremely hard working. I will always support them.
Salary increases are necessary in order to hire and retain the best teachers. Also, support staff deserve living wages. Beyond salaries, teachers are under a great deal of stress from overcrowding, to lack of planning time and pressures from testing. They need more support from administrators, supervisors, and parents.
Can you think of any policies or positions you would advance as a board member that reflect your Democratic values?
- The recent raises for teachers and support staff are a good beginning, however Prince William County educators are still the lowest paid in Northern Virginia. We need to continue increasing the salaries to attract new teachers and retain those that are currently here.
- Funding to hire additional school counselors: The student to counselor ratio in Prince William County is much too high. Lowering the ratio will allow counselors to better identify and help at-risk students.
- Redistricting school boundaries for the new high school: This will eventually alleviate much of the overcrowding at Battlefield and Patriot high schools. Reagan Middle School's overcrowding needs to be addressed as well. It is critical to work with the Prince William Board of Supervisors to ensure the building of new schools matches our growing communities.
