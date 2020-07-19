The Prince William County community needs to understand how good of a corporate citizen Wegmans is. On Sunday, July 19, our apartment complex, Bell Stonebridge, had a potential fire situation.
At 6 p.m., fire alarms buzzed through our complex and we were forced to evacuate. Having lived in plenty of large apartment complexes, this is not uncommon. However, on this particular day, we were forced to wait outside on one of the hottest days of the year. Temperatures swelled over 100 degrees. I was particularly worried about the older folks who live in our community. It’s easy for them to over-heat and get dehydrated.
Within 10 minutes of waiting outside, David Norquist, a Wegmans employee, was carting multiple cases of cold water through the folks standing outside. The free water was certainly a relief, especially for our older neighbors.
I just wanted to thank Mr. Norquist for his fast response and Wegmans for the free water. I’d also like to thank our first responders for the quick response and for keeping us safe. Small acts of kindness needs to be recognized, certainly in these divided times.
Thank you.
Mark Snesavage
Woodbridge
