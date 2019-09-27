Some of the most requested, and yet least donated, items for homeless outreach organizations, food pantries and shelters are feminine hygiene products. Women and girls miss school, miss work and jeopardize their health and hygiene without these needed supplies.
The annual Tamponathon feminine hygiene product collection drive, started three years ago by a group of mothers in Montclair, seeks to eliminate this concern by providing thousands of products to schools, shelters and outreach organizations from Manassas to Woodbridge and Dumfries.
Last year, the all-volunteer Tamponathon donated over 12,000 individual products and hopes to distribute over 20,000 this year, expanding our reach to Gainesville. Montclarion Jennifer Lazzo helped distribute supplies last year.
“It was a humbling experience, delivering those donations. School nurses showed us bare cupboards and food pantries stocked empty shelves. If they can’t afford food, they can’t afford personal products,” Lazzo said.
This year’s collection runs through the end of September. Supplies may be purchased online via amazon at https://bit.ly/tamponathon2019, or at supporting business collection sites including Imagine in Manassas, Animated Child in Dumfries, 9Round in Woodbridge, Pediatric Achievements in Lake Ridge, and Brew Republic Bierwerks in Stonebridge at the Potomac Town Center.
All of the donations go to helping uplift and provide dignity to women and girls through this collection drive. More information may be found on Facebook at “Tampons for All PWC.”
Emma Young
Dumfries
